The Met said late night steak bakes could lead to 'crime and disorder'

Greggs is preparing for a court battle after being banned from selling its notorious sausage rolls and other baked goods past 11pm at its Leicester Square flagship store.

The dons of pastry are appealing Westminster Council’s decision to block them from selling food between 11pm and 5am. The Metropolitan Police previously said a 24-hour Greggs could lead to ‘crime and disorder’.

The council's cabinet member for licensing and communities, Aicha Less, also said the store could ‘become a hot spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour’.

Greggs Leicester Square opened last year with a glitzy blue carpet premiere, but to the dismay of steak bake heads everywhere, they were refused permission to sell hot food, including saussie rolls, bakes and bacon baps for 24 hours.

Greggs is currently in ‘mediation talks’ with Westminster Council. offered to employ security guards wearing body cameras at the Leicester Square location to ensure safety, but the request was still denied.

Contrastingly, McDonald’s in Leicester Square is allowed to stay open past midnight.

Get ready for a bun fight.

