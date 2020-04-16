There’s something calming about listening to your favourite comedians chat to each other, isn’t there? Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse on their fishing trips; Adam Buxton and his gentle nattering; even Marc Maron’s anxiety-fuelled interrogations are weirdly comforting. We evidently cannot get enough of funny people having conversations with other funny people.

Audiobook giant Audible knows this. Its new podcast series, Locked Together, puts you in the company of some absolutely legendary comedic duos as they prattle, ponder and speculate with each other about life under lockdown. The full list of double acts can be found here, but we’re particularly looking forward to eavesdropping on French and Saunders, Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield, and the ‘People Just Do Nothing’ lads.

As you’d expect, the series – which is being released all in one go today – is free, but you will need an Amazon or Audible account to download. Those are free, though. So no excuses.

With any luck these episodes will be such a big success that Audible will immediately splurge on a second series. We’d happily sit and listen to Steve Coogan be annoyed by Rob Brydon for an hour. Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith? Ooh, ooh, Natasia and Jamie Demetriou! Someone make it happen.

Find more inspiration for your ear buds in our guide to the best podcasts to listen to right now.

And here are the best podcasts about music.