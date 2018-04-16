'Avengers: Infinity War' interviews: Benedict Cumberbatch launches 'Dr Strange’s Stick-it-on Goatees'

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you’ll have noticed there’s a new 'Avengers' movie coming out. Maybe you’ve already spent 478 hours watching YouTube fan-theory videos about ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. (Nope? Just us then.) Joe and Anthony Russo’s epic superhero team-up has been breaking records before even being released. The first trailer got 230 million views in its first 24 hours, and ticket presales have surpassed recent Marvel mega-movie ‘Black Panther’.

So naturally Time Out jumped at the chance to chat with some of the film’s stars in London this week, including Benedict Cumberbatch (who plays Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision). What secrets could they divulge for news-hungry fans? Well, don’t expect to find out whether Captain America dies or not. But we did get a cracking insight into how Cumbers maintains his manicured beard and whether we’ll be seeing a Vision-Scarlet Witch wedding any time soon.

We put the stars through their paces with a quick-fire quiz...

...as they tried not to reveal too many spoilers about the upcoming film.

