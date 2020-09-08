‘Back to the Future the Musical’ is coming to London’s West End

Cult sci-fi movie and pioneer of the puffy-gilet-pale-denim aesthetic ‘Back to the Future’ will be transforming into a West End musical next year.

The stage version of the beloved ‘80s film was running at Manchester Opera House in March when the UK went into lockdown. That production was cancelled for obvious reasons but received a whole load of critical acclaim before it shut its doors. Now it’s being reborn in London.

The musical will open at the Adelphi Theatre on The Strand on May 14 2021. Like the beloved ‘80s film, it follows teenager Marty McFly who accidentally ends up in 1955 via a time-travelling DeLorean car. Although this time around there’s more singing.

‘Back to the Future the Musical’ will feature favourite tracks from the film – like ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘Johnny B Goode’ – as well as a whole load of original songs from Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

The West End transfer was revealed today via an advert starring Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie.

Find out more and book tickets for next summer’s time-travel bonanza here.

