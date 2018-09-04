Backyard Cinema is bringing immersive screenings of ‘The Snowman’ to Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

If you're already counting down the days until you can sip on steins and hop on merry-go-rounds at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland, the playground of festive fun's latest news will have you walking in the air.

To mark 40 years since Raymond Briggs’ picture book ‘The Snowman’ was originally published, Hyde Park's massive tribute to festive fun has announced they're teaming up with immersive cinema aficionados Backyard Cinema for a festive film experience that'll make you feel like you've wondered into Christmas classic.

Not only will Londoners be able to watch the gorgeous film and listen to its stunning soundtrack, they'll also get to journey through it, by following a ‘multi-roomed, multi-sensory’ trail through replica sets of the film's most treasured scenes. So, get ready to feel like your floating through the moonlit sky, put your dancing shoes for the snowman's christmas party and be sure to bring a hanky for the inevitable tearjerker of an ending. But don't worry, there's word that the snowman himself will be making an appearance so the tears won't last too long. We can feel the warm kick of nostalgia coming on already.

Tickets for The Snowman™ Experience are available here from today at £9.95, £6.95 for children and £27.80 a family ticket. Winter Wonderland will be open in Hyde Park from Nov 22 to Jan 6 2019 (excluding Christmas Day). Screenings of ‘The Snowman’ will take place every day, every 20 minutes between 110am to 9:20pm.

