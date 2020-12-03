London events in December
Your guide to the best activities, events and fun stuff happening in London throughout December 2020
Can you hear those sleigh bells jingling? Of course, you can. It’s December, this spectacularly strange winter is in full swing and Christmas in London has begun. See the city skies sparkling with glimmering Christmas lights, fill your ears with Christmas songs, pop out between Zoom meetings for an indulgent Christmas sandwich, sample luxurious festive menus at London's best restaurants, watch all the pubs in London fill with merrymakers enjoying a few ‘substantial meals’ and head to one of the (appropriately socially distanced) festive parties popping up all around town.
And if you’re not feeling particularly Christmassy this year (can’t think why!) don’t worry. There are also plenty of cosy winter pop-ups and brilliant events without the tinsel trappings to enjoy in London. Plus, you can start planning to say ‘good riddance’ to this horrible little year at some of the capital’s New Year celebrations. Read our guide for the lowdown on the events, parties, cultural happenings and things to do taking place in London in December 2020.
Our December 2020 highlights
Christmas in London
London at Christmas time is pretty darn magical. Discover ideas for fun family outings throughout the Christmas period, plus fun things to do on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in the capital.
'Tracey Emin/Edvard Munch'
Emin is a long-term fan of the Norwegian Expressionist, who she has often described as her favourite ever painter. This highly personal show featuring work by the celebrated YBA alongside oils and watercolours from the Munch archive in Oslo shows how he has long been an inspiration to her.
'Living Newspaper'
The original ‘Living Newspaper’ was the product of the Federal Theatre Project, an arts programme designed to employ American artists in the wake of the Great Depression. This return to action for the Royal Court is basically the same idea: six weekly ‘editions’ of its ‘newspaper’, each ‘edited’ by a collective of writers and offering employment to out-of-work theatre-makers. We’re promised ‘satire, long-form think pieces, dating columns, cartoons, the world in pictures, a sports section and a surprise theatre supplement’. Very intriguing indeed.
Christmas pantomimes in London
Where's the best place to catch a London pantomime for Christmas 2019? Is it behind you? Nope: it's in the panto list right here.
‘Six the Musical’
‘Remember us from your GCSEs?’ It’s Henry VIII’s six wives – back to re-tell ‘her-story’ as a slick, sassy girl band. Think Euro-pop remixes of ‘Greensleeves’, Anne Boleyn spouting tweenage text-speak (‘everybody chill/it’s totes God’s will’), and K-Howard warbling #MeToo tales of gropey employers. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have succeeded in crafting almost brutally efficient pastiche pop songs – here a ballad, there a ballsy, blinging R&B number – performed with snappy dance routines by a talented, diverse cast and all-female band.
Christmas lights in London
Dazzle your eyes be taking a peek at London's twinkling Christmas lights. The illuminations give London an instant festive makeover. Plan a wintery outing with our guide to all the main lights in London.
‘Artemisia’
Revenge is a dish best served cold, as the ancient proverb goes, and Baroque superstar Artemisia Gentileschi served it near freezing, over and over again. Her paintings stand up against the greats of her era, full of violence, anger, ambition and skill. Delicious.
re:connect Concert Series
Sweaty little basement mosh pits might be off the cards in the era of social distancing, but there are still other ways to enjoy live music. St Martin-in-the-Fields continues their series of socially distanced classical music concerts this month with two seasonal concerts, a performance of Advent and Christmas music from the Renaissance period by St Martin's Voices on 17 December, and a joyous Christmas Eve concert full of festive favourites.
Two big new productions of ‘A Christmas Carol’
This year has left us all feeling a bit ‘bah, humbug!’, so it’s just as well that not one but two major productions of Dickens’s beloved seasonal ghost story ‘A Christmas Carol’ are coming to the capital this winter.
The edgier take comes from Nicholas Hytner’s Bridge Theatre, which follows up its successful season of socially distanced monologues with a new 90-minute devised take on the story. Simon Russell Beale, Patsy Ferran and rising star Eben Figueiredo take on all the roles in what’s billed as an ‘exuberant’ take on the tale. It runs until January 16.
If you’re looking for something a bit more family-friendly, check out the show that reopens the West End’s enormous Dominion Theatre from December 7 to January 2. This ‘Carol’ is a staged concert version of Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent’s 1994 musical adaptation of the yarn, which was a seasonal fixture of Madison Square Garden from the mid ’90s to the early ’00s. In contrast to the stripped Bridge version, this bad boy has more than 50 performers (including musicians) with West End regular Brian Conley as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.
There is however a third option: if you’d rather stay at home, the Old Vic’s In Camera series of shows performed live from its stage to an online-only audience will continue with Jack Thorne’s ‘A Christmas Carol’, which you can catch December 12 to 24 – casting is TBA, but this production tends to get some pretty big names. It’s ticketed at the IRL capacity of the theatre, so snap ’em up early.
‘Turner’s Modern World’
This shows aims to illuminate just what a radical Turner was during his lifetime, including his fascination with new inventions of the Industrial Revolution, as captured in the 100% glorious ‘Rail, Steam and Speed’. And - guess what? - you can see it irl in this show! Which basically justifies the price of an entry ticket.
'Looking a Lot Like Christmas'
As we are all by now aware, it’s going to be a very weird Christmas. However, London’s theatres are doing nothing if not making the best of it, and here’s another great idea from the innovative Donmar Warehouse: a star-studded hour of musical numbers, sketches and seasonal poetry that'll take place at the Actors’ Church in Covent Garden and stream free into your living room live at 7.30pm on Wednesday December 16. The full line-up is TBC, but Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Minnie Driver, Giles Terera, Rosalie Craig and Sharon Rose make up the already impressive cast.
'The Understudy'
This big-name adaptation of David Nicholls’s novel about an underdog understudy given a big break has two charitable performances at the Palace Theatre, Stephen Fry, James Norton, Mina Anwar, Natalie Casey and more reprise their roles from an animated online version they made earlier this year. Although semi-staged, it should look pretty fab as Dean and Mark Kendrick’s animations will accompany the live show.
Ice skating in London
Whether your ice skating skills are jaw-droppingly magnificent or utterly non-existent, you'll still find London's ice rinks as enchanting as ever.
'Sh!t Actually'
Endlessly inventive duo Sh!t Theatre are putting their own messed-up spin on a love-to-hate (or hate-to-love) movie classic this Christmas. 'Sh!t Actually' is a two woman remake of festive Britflick 'Love Actually'. And if previous Sh!t Theatre shows like 'DollyWould' and ‘Sing-a-long-A-Muppet Christmas Carol’ anything to go by, it'll involve Powerpoint jokes galore, comedy songs, and bags of offbeat feminist energy.
The Royal Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without ‘The Nutcracker’. Tchaikovsky’s 1892 piece, with its dancing dolls, feisty mice and fairies, all sugared over with snowflakes and delicious music, is probably the most popular ballet in the world, as well as being a festive tradition for many. This year, The Royal Ballet does a slightly revised socially distanced version featuring a new battle scene choreographed by Will Tuckett.
'Death Drop'
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars Courtney Act and Monét X Change anchor this dragged-up take on the campest of theatrical traditions, the West End murder mystery. 'Death Drop' is written by Holly Stars (who also, er, stars), and sounds rather like a pastiche to 'And Then There Were None' (by Dragatha Christie, of course). Set in 1991, it following a group of guests summoned to a mysterious island, where there will presumably be some murder! Kemah Bob, Louis Cyfer, Anna Phylactic and Vinegar Strokes also feature in the socially-distanced production.
'Nine Lessons and Carols: Stories for a Long Winter'
The Almeida makes a socially distant return with this new devised work by director Rebecca Frecknall, playwright Chris Bush, and the six actors in the company. As best we can tell ‘Nine Lessons and Carols’ will not consist of nine lessons and carols – the title is a reference to a Christmas church service – but will be a new drama created on the subject of connection and isolation.
'The Comeback'
Rising star comedy duo The Pin present their first-ever play, staged under the auspices of super-producer Sonia Friedman. ‘The Comeback’ follows a pair of up-and-coming comics booked to warm up for a fading double-act’s comeback tour. But when they discover a superstar director is in the audience, the two duos descend into out-and-out hostility as they vie for the director’s attention. The Pin – aka Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen – star, alongside a mystery celebrity guest every night of the socially distanced run.
The Mermaid’s Tongue
Online entertainment has improved a lot since lockdown part one, thanks to interactive ‘experience makers’ like Swamp Motel, who use a mix of theatre, storytelling, gaming and puzzling to help people socialise through a screen. Their latest, The Mermaid’s Tongue, is essentially a computer-based murder mystery where your ‘team’ plays detective. Way more interesting than yet another Zoom quiz.
Winter pop-ups in London
London is known for its seasonal pop-ups, and even in this cursed year, there are still plenty of socially-distanced options to choose from. In the run-up to Christmas, London goes mad for the winter snugs, to outdoor igloos and alpine beer halls. Here's our round-up of the best places to enjoy a festive bevvie or two this winter (along with your substantial meal, of course.)
'Les Misérables – The Staged Concert'
This concert version of the world’s longest-running musical last ran in 2019 as a glittery stopgap while the main show was being overhauled. But with super-producer Cameron Mackintosh indicating that his shows are unlikely to return while social distancing measures are in place, it returns for a six-week festive stint, reuniting last summer’s starry cast of Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier).
Eddie Izzard: 'Great Expectations'
Arch surrealist Izzard really is doing a one-man-version of the quintessential Victorian novel as his contribution to Riverside Studios’s socially distanced Christmas season. There’s no official running time yet, but we’re assuming it’s the edited highlights rather than a blow-by-blow allnighter. Still, no matter how many laughs Izzard milks it for – and we’re assuming quite a few – it’s being billed as an earnest endeavour.
'Titian: Love, Desire, Death'
Bodies flailing through the air, mythical creatures rushing by in a blur, golden rays of light and mounds and mounds of flesh: Titian’s poesie series, which tells stories from Greek mythology, is wild, dramatic, violent and very sensual. The Renaissance master’s works are reunited in full here for the first time since the 1500s.
'Stick Man'
This wonderfully exuberant and imaginative production is based on Julia Donaldson’s book of the same name and tells the story of Stick Man, who becomes swept up in a colourful adventure that takes him far away from his stick family and their home in the family tree. The popular and long-running adaptation returns for another Christmas run in 2020.
Christmas markets and fairs in London
Swap stressful Christmas shopping in busy department stores for something a little more laid back. We've got you covered with our guide to London’s loveliest Christmas markets and festive fairs.
'The Dumb Waiter'
One of Hampstead Theatre's heftier claims to fame is that it hosted the premiere of Harold Pinter's 'The Dumb Waiter', back in 1960. Alice Hamilton will direct this revival of the unsettling story of two hitmen, hiding out in the basement of a derelict building as an electric dumbwaiter serves up periodic surprises. Alec Newman and Shane Zaza will play the recast roles of hitmen Ben and Gus.
Edmund de Waal: Library of Exile
Ceramicist and author Edmund de Waal has filled this room in the British Museum with books by writers in exile. Albert Camus’s ‘Exile and the Kingdom’, Jean Rhys’s ‘Wide Sargasso Sea’, Ovid’s ‘Metamorphoses’. Shelf after shelf of stories written by people far from home, thinking of home. De Waal wants you to come and sit in this quiet space, read the books and ‘remember those who have been exiled and those who are still in exile’. It stings the heart.
Christmas at Kew Gardens
Kew's incredible botanical gardens have undergone another magnificent seasonal makeover this Christmas, its buildings and gardens illuminated with festive displays. 2020's light trail takes a brand new route through the Rose Garden, with additional time slots and multiple entrances to help you stay safe while enjoying the enchanting displays.
'Overflow'
Trans writer, actor and activist Travis Alabanza follows up their smash 2018 performance ‘Burgerz’ by penning the show that re-opens a socially distanced Bush Theatre. ‘Overflow’ is a monologue about Rosie, a woman reflecting upon the encounters – good and bad – that she’s had in women’s toilets. Directed by Debbie Hannan, the monologue is performed by transgender performer and poet Reece Lyons.
‘Introducing Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature’
Harry Potter magic is being sprinkled over the Natural History Museum for a very special exhibition, where creatures from the wizarding world will be displayed alongside real-world specimens and artefacts from the Museum’s collection. There’ll also be displays on the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ character of Magizoologist Newt Scamander and the IRL scientists who are equally as passionate about the fate of the world’s creatures. Hopefully, you’ll come away seeing there’s a bit more magic in the natural world than you may have realised.
'The Great Gatsby'
From relatively humble beginnings at the 2017 Vaults Festival, The Guild of Misrule’s adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal novella has become the longest-running immersive theatre show in London. It’s effectively a big party, albeit one that now adheres to social distancing guidelines. The bar sells a truly lethal Old Fashioned, there’s loads of time to just hang out and chat with your friends (or ‘support bubble’) and the plot bits are more akin to a series of party games where the audience is divided into groups (of no more than six we assume) and taken away for small encounters with characters from the show.
New Year's Eve and New Year in London
London is one of the best places in the world to be for New Year celebrations. Fact. The capital is fully prepared with loads of New Year's Eve parties and events up its sparkly sleeve, as well as the mighty NYE firework display over the Thames.
‘Rear Window’
‘Rear Window’ is so on the nose as an allegory for our current moment that the White Cube gallery has curated a whole online exhibition tied to the film’s themes. Put on your digital binoculars to explore this viewing room, where you’ll find Celia Hempton’s graphic paintings of the strangers she met on Chatrandom and the ‘Kitchen Table’ photostory by Carrie Mae Weems.