London events in December

This year has left us all feeling a bit ‘bah, humbug!’, so it’s just as well that not one but two major productions of Dickens’s beloved seasonal ghost story ‘A Christmas Carol’ are coming to the capital this winter.

The edgier take comes from Nicholas Hytner’s Bridge Theatre, which follows up its successful season of socially distanced monologues with a new 90-minute devised take on the story. Simon Russell Beale, Patsy Ferran and rising star Eben Figueiredo take on all the roles in what’s billed as an ‘exuberant’ take on the tale. It runs until January 16.

If you’re looking for something a bit more family-friendly, check out the show that reopens the West End’s enormous Dominion Theatre from December 7 to January 2. This ‘Carol’ is a staged concert version of Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent’s 1994 musical adaptation of the yarn, which was a seasonal fixture of Madison Square Garden from the mid ’90s to the early ’00s. In contrast to the stripped Bridge version, this bad boy has more than 50 performers (including musicians) with West End regular Brian Conley as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.

There is however a third option: if you’d rather stay at home, the Old Vic’s In Camera series of shows performed live from its stage to an online-only audience will continue with Jack Thorne’s ‘A Christmas Carol’, which you can catch December 12 to 24 – casting is TBA, but this production tends to get some pretty big names. It’s ticketed at the IRL capacity of the theatre, so snap ’em up early.

Find tickets to the Bridge Theatre here; the Dominion Theatre here; and for the Old Vic’s live stream here.