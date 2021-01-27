LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Time Out/Shutterstock
Photograph: Time Out/Shutterstock

Bad Sports is doing its legendary Superbowl taco parties as a meal kit this year

Whether or not so-called ‘sports’ are your jam, you’re going to want to know about it

By
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

I’m not going to pretend to understand the ins and the outs of the Superbowl. As far as I’m concerned it just involves a load of American lads throwing around a rugby ball and then a load of other Americans getting very worked up about it. A pop star performs. Adverts are talked about like they’re airing at Sundance. Then it’s all over. A good reason to stay up until 6am, eh?

Anyway, whether or not so-called ‘sports’ are your jam, you are going to want to know about the ins and outs of the very special meal kit you can order in London for the Superbowl 2021. Why? Because it’s an at-home version of the party that Bad Sports holds every year. And there are only 55 of them available.

Even I – a Superbowl novice – am now interested.

Photograph: Bad Sports
Photograph: Bad Sports

Let me roll back the years here in case you have no idea what I’m talking about. Bad Sports a) used to be an incredible joint on Hackney Road that did BRILLIANT tacos upstairs and slushie cocktails and sports bar vibes downstairs and b) is known for throwing MAJOR Superbowl pop-ups. And now those pop-ups have been distilled into a £100 box.

Available on Design My Night on Sunday February 7 only, the limited edition ‘Treasure Chest’ has a pirate theme, inspired by the fact that the Superbowl is being held at the stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the only one in the US to have a pirate ship in it?!?!. Expect booze from Jack Daniels and Camden Town Beer, everything you need to make (veggie or meat) hot dogs, all the fixings for 'cheezborger' tacos (including various Bad Sports special condiments), two very unofficial commemorative T-shirts, stickers, Jack Daniels merch and loads of other (we assume seafaring/sports themed) booty.

Photograph: Bad Sports
Photograph: Bad Sports

Place your order here and prepare for a very nice time on Superbowl night even if you never turn on the TV.

Or order another meal kit from our very good list

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.