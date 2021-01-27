Bad Sports is doing its legendary Superbowl taco parties as a meal kit this year

Whether or not so-called ‘sports’ are your jam, you’re going to want to know about it

I’m not going to pretend to understand the ins and the outs of the Superbowl. As far as I’m concerned it just involves a load of American lads throwing around a rugby ball and then a load of other Americans getting very worked up about it. A pop star performs. Adverts are talked about like they’re airing at Sundance. Then it’s all over. A good reason to stay up until 6am, eh?

Anyway, whether or not so-called ‘sports’ are your jam, you are going to want to know about the ins and outs of the very special meal kit you can order in London for the Superbowl 2021. Why? Because it’s an at-home version of the party that Bad Sports holds every year. And there are only 55 of them available.

Even I – a Superbowl novice – am now interested.

Photograph: Bad Sports

Let me roll back the years here in case you have no idea what I’m talking about. Bad Sports a) used to be an incredible joint on Hackney Road that did BRILLIANT tacos upstairs and slushie cocktails and sports bar vibes downstairs and b) is known for throwing MAJOR Superbowl pop-ups. And now those pop-ups have been distilled into a £100 box.

Available on Design My Night on Sunday February 7 only, the limited edition ‘Treasure Chest’ has a pirate theme, inspired by the fact that the Superbowl is being held at the stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – the only one in the US to have a pirate ship in it?!?!. Expect booze from Jack Daniels and Camden Town Beer, everything you need to make (veggie or meat) hot dogs, all the fixings for 'cheezborger' tacos (including various Bad Sports special condiments), two very unofficial commemorative T-shirts, stickers, Jack Daniels merch and loads of other (we assume seafaring/sports themed) booty.

Photograph: Bad Sports

Place your order here and prepare for a very nice time on Superbowl night even if you never turn on the TV.

