Baftas 2022: ‘The Power of the Dog’ wins, Rebel Wilson flops

The Baftas, the British film industry’s gala night, brought its usual heady mix of starriness, celebration and creaky gags to the Royal Albert Hall last night. Surprises were slightly thin on the ground but there were some groundbreaking winners and some cheerable moments to enjoy.

Who won at the Baftas last night?

We had a bit of a grump over a nomination list that omitted Olivia Colman for her stonking turn in The Lost Daughter and shut out The Souvenir Part II entirely. But it was hard to pick holes in the winners list. As expected, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog won Best Film, Campion won Best Director and Will Smith picked up Best Actor for King Richard, pipping the hotly tipped Benedict Cumberbatch.



In fact, there were good news stories wherever you looked on the winners’ roster: whether it was Questlove winning Best Documentary for his debut film, Summer of Soul, or Joanna Scanlan’s magnetic turn in After Love being recognised with a Best Actress award, or Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win one of the main acting categories for CODA. And the openly queer Ariana DeBose followed up her SAG win for West Side Story with a Best Supporting Actress Bafta.

Who were the other Bafta winners of note?

Denis Villeneuve’s thunderous sci-fi epic Dune pretty much cleaned up in the technical categories, winning for production design, VFX, cinematography, sound, costume design and score. The EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the British public, went to west London’s own Lashana Lynch for her breakout turn in No Time to Die and, to an extent, her eye-catching work on stage and TV with eye for eye.

What were the other Bafta highlights?

Rebel Wilson’s hosting had its ups (a zinger about Prince Andrew, handing out a bin bag full of her old bras) and downs (a joke about Will Smith’s marriage, most of the rest of it). Steadier hands were provided by Shirley Bassey, who delivered a showstopping ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, and CODA’s Emilia Jones doing likewise with Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’. Well, she is the daughter of Welsh chorister Aled Jones.

What was the biggest Bafta oversight?

The winners were a pretty unimpeachable bunch, overall, although it was disappointing that the original and inspiring docu-animation Flee wasn’t recognised for either its ‘docu’ or its ‘animation’ elements. Not that Summer of Soul or Encanto, the winners, were dud choices, only that this film speaks to the present moment in all kinds of powerful ways.

How did the Londoners do at the Baftas?

It was a mixed night for hometown nominees: Cumberbatch missed out for his towering performance as a toxic cowboy in The Power of the Dog and the very London-centric Last Night in Soho and Boiling Point both missed out to Belfast in the Best British Film category. But the hugely popular Jeymes Samuel delivered for Kilburn, with his debut western The Harder They Fall winning Best British Debut, and the public love for west London’s Lashana Lynch drove her to glory in the Rising Star category.



Here are the winners in full:

Best Film

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza



Best British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing



Best director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Julia Ducournau –Titane



Leading Actress

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Tessa Thompson – Passing



Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Will Smith – King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point



Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing



Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog



Outstanding British Debut

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing



Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World



Best documentary

Summer of Soul

Becoming Costeau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue



Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines



Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard



Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts – Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog



EE Rising Star Award

Lashana Lynch



Other categories

Original Score – Dune

Cinematography – Dune

Casting – West Side Story

Editing – No Time to Die

Production Design – Dune

Costume Design – Cruella

Makeup and Hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Sound – Dune

VFX – Dune

British Short Animation – Do Not Feed the Pigeons

British Short Film – The Black Cop