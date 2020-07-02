Bandcamp is hosting a virtual indie music market

Discover awesome independent labels and artists in a 24-hour event that sees full profits go direct to them

Bandcamp has teamed up with Independent Label Market (a sort of mega-collective of indies) for a unique fundraising event, designed to promote and sell brilliant music from all over the world.

The virtual festival takes place this Friday (July 3), and Bandcamp is going to waive its usual revenue share, meaning 100 percent of the money raised will go towards the 110 independent labels taking part. What labels are these, do we hear you ask? Some you know (Moshi Moshi) and loads you probably don’t (Tropical Diaspora Records). It’s fair to say it’s eclectic as hell, though, what with Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia all getting repped.

If you care about music and the musicians making it, you'll want to drop in and check out all the offers and deals. Expect limited-edition releases. Expect signed vinyl. Expect discounts. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s a truly global line-up of DJs and artists streaming live for 24 hours on the Independent Label Market Facebook page.

