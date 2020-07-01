Hackney’s NTS Radio has launched a membership scheme for musos

Too many things in life are complicated. Hackney-based radio station NTS is simple: it exists to play good music. This purity of purpose is what keeps its one-and-a-half million monthly listeners coming back for more. After nine years on air, NTS has perfected its ad-free mix of knowledgeable DJs, hyper-obscure bangers and gratifyingly random celebrity cameos (hello Jonah Hill).

Well, much like almost every business in London, the station has seen its fortunes adversely affected by the current crisis. As a result, it’s introducing NTS Supporters, a sort of membership scheme that costs £2.99 a month and comes with all sorts of perks (merch!), as well as the warm feeling generated by the knowledge you’re helping keep the lights on at London’s best radio station.

‘NTS is free to listen to, free from ads, and our programming is as freeform as possible – generating revenue has always been a tough square to circle,’ says station founder Femi Adeyemi. ‘We’re hoping that by launching NTS Supporters, music lovers will come together and allow us to keep on doing what we do long into the future.’

It’s also worth mentioning that while the money raised will go towards paying resident DJs, it doesn’t mean you are now basically their boss and have the right to request Mario’s ‘Let Me Love You’ every hour on the hour.

