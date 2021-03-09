Cosy Portuguese joint Bar Duoro is a much-loved part of Borough’s relatively new Flat Iron Square. It pretty much single-handedly changed our pathetic perceptions of Portuguese food to ‘not just Nando’s’. The barstool-only dining room is also extremely attractive. A great place to eat octopus, all told.

Bored of sitting around, waiting for May 17, owner Max Graham has decided to open Roulote, a natty little sandwich takeaway, inspired by his beloved Portugal's famous street-food scene.

Opening this weekend, Roulote will initially only be available on Fridays and Saturdays, with sandwiches half-price on the first day. The plan, eventually, is to launch a special street-food van in the summer.

But what of the food, you say? Well, you’ll have a choice of two sarnies; the bifana (very iconic Portuguese snacks, with thin-sliced pork shoulder poached in white wine, served with mustard mayo) and a modern octopus roll, featuring red peppers, caramelised onions and straw potato crisps. The half-price eats this Saturday will only last until Roulote runs out of ingredients, so if this sort of thing sounds appealing to you, maybe get there early doors.

Roulote at Bar Douro will open in Flat Iron Square Sat Mar 14-Sat Apr 10, noon-4pm (Fridays and Saturdays only).

