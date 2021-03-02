Oh, mother. Such a magnificent woman. She deserves the best, and this Mother’s Day you intend to provide her with just that. Leave the sub-standard meal kits and flaccid takeaways to the other less considerate children. We’ve gathered together some truly special foods and treats for the great lady’s delectation. Maybe now she’ll train her withering glare upon another, and her approval will finally be yours.

Photo: Riding House

Full-on mega feast deluxe for Mother

When it comes to mother, you know to never do things by halves. Mother demands the full works. And the full works she shall get. Riding House at Home has come up with a meal offering actually named ‘You Really Love Your Mother: All Day Feast’. You do really love your mother, don’t you? This is a really nice cooked breakfast (above), followed by a three-course roast and tons of other stuff. More importantly, it also features a Mother’s Day playlist and a custom-made crossword. Looking to treat mother, but not this much? The breakfast and the roast can be ordered separately.

All Day Feast (£150), three-course roast (£95) and breakfast in bed (£75) will be delivered nationwide on Thursday March 11.

Photo: Crosstown

Fancy doughnuts for Mother

Sometimes Mother forgoes the fancy foods and calls out for something a little more... streetwise. Have you considered: doughnuts for Mother? Crosstown, well-known for its award-winning doughnuts and biscuits, is offering gift boxes ‘curated with mothers in mind’. Quite apart from the baked goods, these things also contain Natural Spa Factory skincare products, hand-poured candles and some wine. You'll have to supply your own wet wipes though! (for wiping the glaze off Mother’s smiling face).

Crosstown gift boxes (£60.95-£104.95) available to pick up from stores and delivery between Friday March 12 and Sunday March 14.

Photo: James Cochrane 12:51

65- day aged sirloin for Mother

Leave the inferior meats to lesser relatives. Mother deserves a roast featuring elite beef, which is exactly what Friend of Time Out James Cochrane’s roast dinner kits offer. This is three courses par excellence, featuring smoked salmon, cod roe, the famous steak, short ribs, truffle cauliflower cheese, bread and butter pudding, prosecco, wine and loads more besides. Oh, James, you do spoil Mother so!

Also of interest: Gaucho’s Argentinian Sunday roast box, featuring an Argentinian beef sirloin and all the trimmings!

Three-course roast dinner kits range from two-people sized (£120) all the way to six people (£300). Order by Sunday March 7.

Photo: Luca

Truffle for Mother

That’s right, for Mother’s Day this year you are sending her truffle toast. Luca’s Truffle Breakfast Box contains Lambton & Jackson smoked salmon, free-range eggs, Dusty Knuckle’s organic potato-and-poppy-seed sourdough, homemade Estate Dairy butter and, yes, the all-important Italian winter truffle for grating onto the toast. Crucially it also comes with a ‘truffle slicer’. Mother’s needed a new one of those for a while now.

Luca’s Truffle Breakfast Box (£115) feeds two people.

Photo: Brigadeiro Gourmet

Brazilian brigadeiro cake for Mother

Brigadeiro Gourmet makes these really nice sort-of-indescribable little desert things (the titular brigadeiro) that are really popular in Brazil but fairly unknown over here. They are genuinely different and very tasty. Anyway, for Mother’s Day owner Katia has created this big cake that’s layered with sponge and also oozing brigadeiro mix, topped with wild flowers. It will taste great and also make for an attractive centrepiece for Mother’s notorious floral display table.

Cakes vary from £25 to £65 depending on size. Order right here.

Photo: Bar Douro

A Portuguese meal for Mother

Your mother is sophisticated and well-travelled. She does not covet the same tacky baubles as the other mothers. That’s why for this Mother’s Day you will lavish her with a glamorous and worldly Portuguese feast from Bar Douro in London Bridge. She’s sure to smirk with pleasure at the black pig ham, Portuguese sausage croquetes and salt-cod hash. Special Portuguese wines and ports can also be added to the order.

The Bar Douro feast box (£60) serves two and consists of four courses.

Photo: Hot Stone

Exquisite sushi for Mother

Exec head chef Padam Raj Raj calls the shots at Hot Stone, a super restaurant in Islington with huge respect for fresh fish and sushi. Fun fact: it’s also one of the only places in London serving kobe beef. Its special Mother’s Day Surf ’n’ Turf set includes a selection of tataki and sukiyaki wagyu rolls, a chirashi box with an assortment of seafood, as well as homemade matcha cheesecake and lychee Martinis. Is it problematic for Mother to wear her silk kimono for this one? Perhaps.

Order the Mother’s Day Surf ’n’ Turf Box (£295) from Thursday March 4 right here.

Photo: Hoppers/David Loftus

Hoppers for Mother

This Mother’s Day, Hoppers’ Cash & Kari service will be offering a ‘Hoppers with Mum’ kit. Each one will include your very own non-stick hopper pan! Mother will be the envy of all her foodie neighbours, rustling up her own hoppers (these things), and flaunting her cookware, as she is wont to do. The kit isn’t JUST a pan, however. It includes the all-important secret Hopper batter, traditional sambals to mop up with and a jar of Sri Lankan curry powder.

The Hoppers with Mum kit (£45) makes about 20 hoppers. Order here from Tuesday March 2.

