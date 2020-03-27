Battersea Dogs & Cats Home sees a surge in adoptions

As well as loo roll and pasta, there’s something far more heartwarming on Londoners’ self-isolation wish lists. As we all hunker down during the lockdown, it seems that spending more time at home has inspired many Londoners to take in a pet.
Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has announced a huge surge in successful cat and dog adoptions. Last week (between Monday March 16 and Sunday March 22), 86 dogs and 69 cats left Battersea for a new ‘forever home’, compared to 42 dogs and 29 cats over the same week last year. That’s more than double the number of successful re-homings.
Lucky animals at Battersea include a four-year-old mongrel called Tulip, who had been Battersea for 110 days before being re-homed, and a ten-year-old black-and-white domestic short-hair cat called Smudge.
Animal charity All Dogs Matter in Highgate also said it had received record numbers of requests to foster dogs. Demand is so high, it had to put out a notice saying it already has enough fosterers in place.
Due to the lockdown measures, most animal charities, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, are now closed for the foreseeable. Battersea is still accepting adoption requests online, but you may not get to see your furry pal for a few weeks until this unprecedented situation is over. And remember, a pet is for life, not just for corona.
