Battersea Dogs & Cats Home sees a surge in adoptions

As well as loo roll and pasta, there’s something far more heartwarming on Londoners’ self-isolation wish lists. As we all hunker down during the lockdown, it seems that spending more time at home has inspired many Londoners to take in a pet.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has announced a huge surge in successful cat and dog adoptions. Last week (between Monday March 16 and Sunday March 22), 86 dogs and 69 cats left Battersea for a new ‘forever home’, compared to 42 dogs and 29 cats over the same week last year. That’s more than double the number of successful re-homings.

Lucky animals at Battersea include a four-year-old mongrel called Tulip, who had been Battersea for 110 days before being re-homed, and a ten-year-old black-and-white domestic short-hair cat called Smudge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Battersea (@battersea) on Mar 4, 2020 at 2:28am PST

Animal charity All Dogs Matter in Highgate also said it had received record numbers of requests to foster dogs. Demand is so high, it had to put out a notice saying it already has enough fosterers in place.

Due to the lockdown measures, most animal charities, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, are now closed for the foreseeable. Battersea is still accepting adoption requests online, but you may not get to see your furry pal for a few weeks until this unprecedented situation is over. And remember, a pet is for life, not just for corona.

