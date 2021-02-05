Animals are better than people: Fact. So why waste your energy on a romantic relationship with another human being when you can channel all that Valentine’s Day affection into adoring cute little creatures instead. That’s got to be the logic behind this event being hosted by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on February 14. The animal charity has teamed up with Wild Life Drawing to throw a one-off virtual life drawing class – and its resident rescue dogs are set to be the models.

A few of the pooches will be posing for your at-home doodling in a one-and-a-half-hour-long class being streamed over Zoom and hosted by artist Jennie Webber, who clearly didn’t get the memo about working with children and animals. But she’s a dab hand at getting the most out of mutts. Wild Life Drawing’s regular classes help people improve their sketching skills while they also learn a little bit more about the characters they’re studying and the hardships they face – and this online version should be no different.

Once Jennie has gone over the drawing side of things – sharing tips on shapes and angles so even complete novices can come up with the artistic goods – Battersea Rehoming and Welfare Manager Becky Lodder will talk about the good work being done at the famous animal home.

‘By taking part in this life drawing class, you can help support rescue dogs and cats and show them a little love in these uncertain times,’ says Lodder. That’s because 50 percent of the price of ticket sales for the event will go to the charity. If all that doesn’t give you the February warm and fuzzies, we don’t know what will.

Wild Life Drawing x Battersea: rescue dogs is at 2pm to 3.30pm on Sunday February 14. Tickets cost £10. Find out more and book here.

