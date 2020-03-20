Beavertown brewery is opening up a digital pub tonight

If you're missing pints with your mates down the local boozer as we all head into self-isolation, one London brewery is bringing the pub into your front room.

Tottenham-based Beavertown brewery will be creating a virtual watering hole this afternoon. It’s calling on anyone desperate for a cold one to join The 4pm Cheers. All you need to do is crack open a can and visit www.beavertowncheers.co.uk at 4pm to join using the Zoom.us app or your browser. As soon as you’re in, you’ll see a whole load of friendly faces doing the same thing.

Not only will it hopefully make you feel a little less lonely, it’s also an excuse to support one of London’s independent brewers. If you can’t get your hands on an eye-catching Beavertown can, think about ordering from one of the many London bars offering delivery during the coronavirus outbreak.

