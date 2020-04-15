Beers, brews and baking: the best home-delivery offers this week

Turning the corner to find your local shop with a queue longer than Padella has become a common occurrence in lockdown London. Luckily, there is a plethora of home-delivery services ready to drop whatever you need to your doorstep (before placing it there and backing away at least two metres). There are some brilliant bargains to be found online, so we’ve rounded up five of the week’s best for you.

Beer fridge looking bare? Freedom Lager is offering you 30 percent off one of its 24-bottle cases – that works out at less than £1 per bottle. And it’s brewed right here in the UK.

There are two types of people in London at the moment: those who cook a wonderful variety of delicious dinners and those who eat pesto pasta five days in a row. If you’re the latter, why not try daily deliveries of pre-prepared eats? Right now you can get your first week of meals for less than half the normal price.

Taking up a new hobby is an ace way to use your staying-in time – and there are few as rewarding as baking (do you end up with a plate of brownies at the end of an art class? Didn’t think so). Join Bakedin’s Baking Club and you’ll get recipes with all the ingredients you need, straight through your letterbox. What’s more, we’ve sorted you out with 66 percent off your first order.

If you’re after some quality coffee (who isn’t?), look no further. Blue Coffee Box will send you a selection of the world’s best java each month. And, better yet, you’ll get one month free with this offer. Have the cafetière standing by.

Love cooking but hate shopping? Mindful Chef delivers all the ingredients you need with a recipe card, to cook a slap-up meal in your own kitchen. Take your pick from the 14 weekly options and you’ll have the goods within four days. And there’s 25 percent off your first two boxes to sweeten the deal.



