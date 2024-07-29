Beloved Soho deli I Camisa & Son is really closing this time

Shockwaves were sent through London’s deli community back in 2022 when it was reported that I Camisa & Son, the Italian provisions store on Old Compton Street, was going to cease trading.

Happily, the store was granted a two year lease extension following negotiations with the landlord and a petition to save the spot, which was signed by thousands of fans of the store. Alas, the extension has now come to an end and the deli will be shutting up shop for good on August 3.

I Camisa & Son has been around since 1929 and has been trading on Old Compton Street for over 60 years. A new announcement on its website states: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of I Camisa & Son on Old Compton Street.’

However, there is hope that the store may be able to move to an alternative spot. The message continues: ‘Due to the significant reduction in office workers following the pandemic, the economics of running this store at this location are no longer viable.

‘Despite the support of our landlord, we are unable to continue operating here. The name of I Camisa will remain with us, and we are exploring the possibility of relocating the business to a different location in the near future.’ Code Hospitality reports that the new site will not be in Soho.

Originally owned by two Camisa brothers, Ennio and Isidoro, the I Camisa brand launched in the 1920s. It closed during the war and reopened on Berwick Street, before moving to Old Compton Street in the early 1960s. The shop was sold in 2014 to Italian importer Alivini. Products sold in store will still be available online via Alivini.

I Camisa & Son, 61 Old Compton St, W1D 6HS

