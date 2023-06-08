London
New Evaristo
Rob Greig

Beloved Soho speakeasy Trisha's is under threat of closure

The Greek Street basement bar is having its licence reviewed, and it needs your support

Leonie Cooper
Leonie Cooper
If you've ever been out drinking in Soho, it's highly likely that you will have stumbled across Trisha's.

Officially called the New Evaristo Club, but known in honour of its longtime matriarch Trisha, this Greek Street basement bar is the stuff of legend; one of the last slices of old school Soho, and a late night den of near mythic, boozy repute. 

However, the bar have revealed that Westminster Council want to review their licence, causing concern that the venue may be at threat. 'They are asking to close us down and we need your support,' wrote Trisha's on Instagram. They've asked that fans of the bar contact the council by tomorrow (that's Friday June 9) using this link, and share how much the venue means to them. 

Westminster Council's application for licence review states that the bar is being investigated due to complaints from local residents and customers. They also state that there was an incidence of overcrowding when an inspector visited the bar earlier this year, and added that the bar failed to produce CCTV footage when asked.
Trisha's was visited by chef and fan of a boozy night out Anthony Bourdain in a 2011 episode of his show The Layover. In it he branded the bar 'the Dean Martin of drinking establishments'. The bar was also a favourite of Amy Winehouse. 
 
In 2020 regulars helped raise £20,000 to keep the bar open during the post lockdown slump. 'Trisha's is a place for everyone,' commented the fundraisers. 'You walk through that door and you're welcomed like family. It's been a home for the Soho community and those who just drop in and out for nearly 80 years'.

