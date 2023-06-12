London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Home living room
Photograph: Rigby and Marchant Estate Agency

Ben Fogle’s eye-popping London home is up for rent

The colourful Kensington property is renting for a mere £26,000 a month

Written by
Molly Dubens
Advertising

The adventure man himself, Ben Fogle, is putting his Kensington home up for rent and it’s going for a whopping £26,000 a month

Fogle and his wife, Marina, originally bought the house in 2012 for £2,750,000. Not bad, all things considered. They have lived in it ever since, with their two kids Ludo and Iona. Now that the family are spending most of their time at their second home in the Chilterns, they’ve decided to rent out the West London property. 

In line with the presenter’s globe-trotting travels, the Fogle home is filled with knick-knacks and souvenirs from his many escapades. The decor is quite mad, verging on maximalist with funky colours and antiques everywhere. It is five bedrooms and a mighty 3300 sq ft, which definitely helped up the price. The only downside, other than the enormous cost, seems to be the potential bizarre inclusion of AstroTurf in the garden. 

Together Fogle and his estate agents Rigby & Marchant have decided on the monumental figure, perhaps due to the intricate design, great location and fame. Good luck, Ben. Fortune favours the brave, after all.

There's a chance to win BST Hyde Park tickets 

Trisha's Soho bar is facing threat of closure

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.