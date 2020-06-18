Benji B is streaming a Deviation fundraiser for Black Lives Matter tonight

The label and club night is raising funds for UK charity Inquest and social enterprise The Black Curriculum

London-based record label and club night Deviation is hosting a live-streamed fundraiser this evening (Thursday June 18) to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kicking off at 7pm, Inside/Out will be hosted by Radio 1 DJ Benji B and MC Judah. They’ll be streaming dance music from around the world as well as running a charity auction. The money raised will go to Inquest, a charity that supports families dealing with state-related deaths, such as in prison and police custody, as well as The Black Curriculum, a social enterprise working to change the lack of Black British history on the current UK curriculum.

Items up for auction have been donated by artists, producers, designers, record labels and DJs, and include an original poster from iconic London club Plastic People, a day in the XL recording studio with an engineer and a tour jacket and unreleased seven-inch from BadBadNotGood.

The fundraiser will be streamed via Deviation’s accounts on Instagram, Mixcloud Live and Twitch from 7pm BST-late. Check out its GoFundMe page.

