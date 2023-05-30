Queen Bey is officially in the Big Smoke. On her whistlestop tour of the UK, Beyoncé has already hit up Cardiff, Edinburgh and er… Sunderland. She’s now brought her Renaissance World War for the capital for a mega five-night run, with the first show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicking things off yesterday. If you were lucky enough to score tickets to the gig of the century, here’s everything you need to know.

What time will Beyoncé go on stage?

The doors to Tottenham Stadium open at 5pm. There isn’t an official start time for the concert, but according to reports from her previous shows, Beyoncé has been taking to the stage between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. The Tottenham Stadium curfew is 10.30pm on weekdays and 10pm on Sundays, and the show should last between one and a half and two hours.

What’s the setlist for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour?

Beyoncé has been changing the setlist slightly from show to show, but you can expect it to look something like this:

‘Dangerously In Love’ ‘Flaws And All’ ‘1+1’ ‘I Care / I’m Goin' Down’ (Mary J. Blige cover) ‘I’m That Girl’ ‘Cozy’ ‘Alien Superstar’ / ‘Sweet Dreams’ (Medley) ‘Lift Off’ (from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s ‘Watch The Throne’) ‘7/11’ (Interlude) ‘Cuff It’ ‘Energy’ (ft. Beam) ‘Break My Soul’ ‘No Angel’ ‘Haunted’ ‘Formation’ ‘Diva’ ‘Run The World (Girls)’ ‘My Power’ (from The Lion King: The Gift) ‘Black Parade’ ‘Savage Remix’ (Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé) ‘Partition’ ‘Yoncé’ ‘Church Girl’ ‘Get Me Bodied’ / ‘Freakum Dress’ ‘Before I Let Go’ ‘Rather Die Young’ ‘Love On Top’ ‘Crazy In Love’ (ft. Jay-Z) ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’ ‘Virgo’s Groove’ ‘Naughty Girl’ ‘Move’ (ft. Grace Jones) ‘Heated’ ‘Thique’ ‘All Up In Your Mind’ ‘Drunk In Love’ ‘America Has A Problem’ ‘Pure / Honey’ ‘Blow’ ‘Summer Renaissance’

When are her remaining shows in London and the UK?

Queen Bey is in the capital all week, with shows at the north London stadium taking place on May 30, June 1, 3 and 4. Sadly, those will be the singer’s final UK concerts as she will be jetting off to Barcelona for a performance on June 8.

Are there any tickets left?

Unsurprisingly, tickets to the Renaissance World Tour sold out in record time, with demand being so high the ‘Cuff It’ singer added three more dates. There are still a few tickets left on Ticketmaster, but before you get your hopes up they are selling for between £100 and £200 and many of the seats have an ‘obstructed view’.

Read more: Beyoncé’s best songs of all time, ranked.