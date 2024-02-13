BFI Flare has just revealed its spectacular line-up for 2024

BFI Flare, one of the world’s longest-standing queer film festivals, has just revealed its 2024 line-up. The festival at London’s BFI Southbank is the biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival in the UK – and this year’s programme promises to be an absolute feast of marvellous cinema.

This year’s BFI Flare will take place from March 13-24 and it’ll have three program strands: ‘Hearts’, ‘Bodies’ and ‘Minds’. In total, it’ll host 33 world premieres and screen 57 features and 81 shorts from 41 countries. And that’s on top of, of course, the usual parties, debates, DJ sets, talks and special events. Told you it was a feast.

Opening with, as previously announced, the European premiere of Amrou Al-Kadhi’s debut Layla, BFI Flare 2024 will also feature the likes of Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding (which stars Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian) and DW Waterson’s Backstop (starring Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs).

As well as the usual premieres, BFI Flare 2024 will also screen plenty of the biggest queer films of the past 12 months, notably Bottoms and All of Us Strangers. And all this isn’t just at the BFI Southbank: Flare is also online at BFI Player and available internationally with FiveFilmsForFreedom.

Tickets for BFI Flare go on sale on February 20 for BFI members and Feb 22 for everyone else. You can find out more about the full programme on the official website here.

