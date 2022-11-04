Big Ben will officially be bonging again from Remembrance Sunday

The tall boy has been silent for five charmless and chimeless years

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. The bongs of Big Ben will grace the ears of Londoners again from Remembrance Sunday. After five years of silence, the tall boy will resume his full-time service on Sunday November 13.

At 11am, the bells will chime 11 times to mark the beginning of the two-minute silence for Remembrance Sunday. From then there will be a big bong every hour, and smaller chimes every 15 minutes (these are known as the ‘quarter bells’).

The huge restoration of the clocktower, which goes by the official name of the Elizabeth Tower, started in 2017. Restoring the gothic structure has cost a whopping £80 million and it is finally finished.

The Parliament website says: ‘Work to the exterior is now complete and the majority of works inside the Tower are close to conclusion.

‘Soon after the bells have returned to regular service, the Ayrton Light will be reconnected, power supplies activated and fire safety works completed. The principal contractor will remain on site until December 2022 to ensure works have been completed to a satisfactory standard.’

You’ll get a small taster of the bells from November 8, when there’ll be test runs. But people who are keen to climb the 16 storeys of the tower will have to wait until 2023 to go inside.

Back with a bong!

