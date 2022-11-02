For one very deep-pocketed person, there’s a hot new property hitting the London market, and it looks like it’s straight out of a Bond movie.

If you’re scared of graveyards, this probably isn’t for you, as the uber-sleek glass-and-concrete construction is right in the middle of Highgate Cemetery, with a solid view over the crumbling, vine-covered gravestones. Slightly ominous, we’d say, but at least the neighbours are quiet.

While this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is a pipedream for normal people, it’s definitely cool to look at. Inside, it’s got three reception rooms, a cinema room, a grand piano and ultra-modern decor. It’s also got a terrace, and a garage for storing all your Jaguars and speed boats. Giving off mysterious vibes, the side of the house is concealed with a huge black granite and steel wall.

The four-storey abode on Swain’s Lane has also apparently been featured in a number of TV shows, although it hasn’t been confirmed exactly which ones. It’s been designed by architects Eldridge Smerin and is on the market for a stonking £7 million (though that’s only a fraction of the price of London’s most expensive house, also on the market right now). The sale is being managed by Knight Frank.

It’s the perfect lair for stroking your white cat and pondering world domination (while communing with the dead).

