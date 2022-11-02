London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Highgate cemetery house
Photograph: Knight Frank

This £7m glass mansion actually IN Highgate Cemetery is for sale

It rises amid the crumbling Victorian graves

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

For one very deep-pocketed person, there’s a hot new property hitting the London market, and it looks like it’s straight out of a Bond movie. 

If you’re scared of graveyards, this probably isn’t for you, as the uber-sleek glass-and-concrete construction is right in the middle of Highgate Cemetery, with a solid view over the crumbling, vine-covered gravestones. Slightly ominous, we’d say, but at least the neighbours are quiet. 

While this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house is a pipedream for normal people, it’s definitely cool to look at. Inside, it’s got three reception rooms, a cinema room, a grand piano and ultra-modern decor. It’s also got a terrace, and a garage for storing all your Jaguars and speed boats. Giving off mysterious vibes, the side of the house is concealed with a huge black granite and steel wall. 

The four-storey abode on Swain’s Lane has also apparently been featured in a number of TV shows, although it hasn’t been confirmed exactly which ones. It’s been designed by architects Eldridge Smerin and is on the market for a stonking £7 million (though that’s only a fraction of the price of London’s most expensive house, also on the market right now). The sale is being managed by Knight Frank. 

It’s the perfect lair for stroking your white cat and pondering world domination (while communing with the dead).

A new lakeside café has opened in Regent’s Park.

Great things to do in November in London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.