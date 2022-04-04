You can pick up that iconic burrata on your way home if you're near Ladbroke Grove

Pizza lovers can rejoice as London's most loved Italian chain announces its latest offering.

After launching the Napoli Gang delivery service during the tough times of 2020, Big Mamma Group (the restaurant’s parent company) will open its very own pizza shop in Ladbroke Grove this May.

Big Mamma, the group behind iconic Italian restaurants Gloria and Circolo Popolare (you know, the ones with the huge lemon meringue pies?) are expanding out West after opening locations in Shoreditch and Kentish Town, bringing the Napoli Gang delight across the city.

Expect juicy Puglian burrata with parma ham and mortadella, crunchy arancini, fresh cheesy pasta and creamy dolci. Available for takeaway, delivery or click and collect, meaning you can watch the pizzaiolo do their thing in real-time and tell them just how much extra truffle you want on that pimped up pizza.

And Big Mamma Group aren’t stripping back on its usual flamboyant design and Instagram, worthy decor, despite the downsizing. This pizza shop will be a multi-sensory overload. Their in-house design team, Studio Kiki have fitted out the place with hot-pink neon lights, and graffiti-covered interiors designed by a local artist.

It is promising a playlist full of non-stop retro MTV songs coupled with video projections - expect Madonna dancing across the walls, keeping you entertained while you decide your ratio of truffle to pancetta for your pizza.

The brand specialises in top-quality Italian ingredients from the same suppliers as the Big Mamma trattorias. From the mortadella, produced just 20 km outside of Bologna through to the Apulian burrata, everything is delivered fresh within 48 hours. It’s all 100% homemade and the packaging is fully recyclable, too.

Extra truffle, anyone?

Napoli Gang’s pizza shop will open in mid-May at 149 Ladbroke Grove, W10 6HJ.

