It was a secret. Now it’s not. It’s in Spitalfields. And you can book tickets now

In what is proving to be something of an ongoing art saga of 2020-21, the producers of ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ have finally spilled the beans on its hitherto ‘secret location’. It’s in a warehouse. On Commercial Street.

Previously, we told you about how two huge, Instagrammable Van Gogh shows are opening in the capital this year, following another huge, Instagrammable Van Gogh show that got finished off by Covid even before it opened. The first one, ‘Van Gogh Alive’, is arriving in Kensington Gardens for four months from June and tickets are on sale for it now here.

Image: ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’

The second one was much more elusive – like the artist himself. Although ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ promised 20,000 square feet of artworks for you to stand in and take selfies, where this was all supposed to be happening, so visitors were pretty much left in the dark, a bit like old Vincent at times.

Now, though, the setting for ’Starry Night’ and the rest has been unveiled: a Victorian industrial building on Commercial Street near Spitalfields Market. The space once served as a stableyard for the hundreds of dray horses used by the nearby Truman Brewery, and now it’s set to be the backdrop for sunflowers, blossom trees, a quaint bedroom and some depressed-looking people eating potatoes.

The two venues are very different settings for Van Gogh’s works, but maybe it’s fitting for an artist who spent his life around grimy working environments, poor and unrecognised, but who in death has paintings hanging in the most exclusive galleries and collections in the world. Anyway, there you go. Spitalfields.

‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’, 106 Commercial St, E1 6LZ, Sep 13-Apr 2 2022. Tickets from £19.90 (adult), available here.

‘Van Gogh Alive’, Kensington Gardens, Jun 4-Sep 26. Tickets from £24 (adult) on sale here.

