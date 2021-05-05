London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Van Gogh, ‘Starry Night’
Van Gogh, ‘Starry Night’. Image: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Big reveal! They’ve announced the location for ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Show’

It was a secret. Now it’s not. It’s in Spitalfields. And you can book tickets now

By
Chris Waywell
Advertising

In what is proving to be something of an ongoing art saga of 2020-21, the producers of ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ have finally spilled the beans on its hitherto ‘secret location’. It’s in a warehouse. On Commercial Street.

Previously, we told you about how two huge, Instagrammable Van Gogh shows are opening in the capital this year, following another huge, Instagrammable Van Gogh show that got finished off by Covid even before it opened. The first one, ‘Van Gogh Alive’, is arriving in Kensington Gardens for four months from June and tickets are on sale for it now here

‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’
Image: ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’

The second one was much more elusive – like the artist himself. Although ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ promised 20,000 square feet of artworks for you to stand in and take selfies, where this was all supposed to be happening, so visitors were pretty much left in the dark, a bit like old Vincent at times.  

Now, though, the setting for ’Starry Night’ and the rest has been unveiled: a Victorian industrial building on Commercial Street near Spitalfields Market. The space once served as a stableyard for the hundreds of dray horses used by the nearby Truman Brewery, and now it’s set to be the backdrop for sunflowers, blossom trees, a quaint bedroom and some depressed-looking people eating potatoes.

The two venues are very different settings for Van Gogh’s works, but maybe it’s fitting for an artist who spent his life around grimy working environments, poor and unrecognised, but who in death has paintings hanging in the most exclusive galleries and collections in the world. Anyway, there you go. Spitalfields.

‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’, 106 Commercial St, E1 6LZ, Sep 13-Apr 2 2022. Tickets from £19.90 (adult), available here.

‘Van Gogh Alive’, Kensington Gardens, Jun 4-Sep 26. Tickets from £24 (adult) on sale here.

Two of Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Rooms’ are opening at Tate Modern on May 18.

The London art shows we can’t wait to see opening.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.