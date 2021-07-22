Two words, friends: Monopoly restaurant

Do not pass Go, head directly to The Top Hat

Who doesn’t love a high-stakes game of Monopoly? A five-hour sesh of drama, sulking and family-friendly capitalism can make any evening fly by.

The game was invented in 1935, and it’s strange that it’s taken 86 years for someone to theme a whole restaurant around the concept of competitive landlording, but it’s finally happened – say ‘Free Parking!’ to The Top Hat.

Situated on Tottenham Court Road, it’s part of Monopoly Lifesized, a 4D immersive version of the game which takes place across huge human-sized boards. Serving ​​‘quintessentially British small plates’, The Top Hat will be bigging up ingredients from the British countryside and sea and highlighting hyper-local London produce. The launch menu ​​includes snack-sized fish and chips, pork belly with apple sauce, lamb skewers with mint sauce and a miniature rump steak roast dinner.

Puddings will be delightfully trad: Sutton Farm Orchard crumble, lemonade meringue pie with whipped soured cream, and English strawberries and cream eton mess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE TOP HAT (@tophatldn)

There will also be cocktails themed around the game’s properties. Massive bankers might want to go for The Mayfair Royal Sours, a Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut champagne syrup and Courvoisier VSOP cocktail garnished with a sugar £50 note. The Euston Road is a tribute to the NHS, inspired by the women’s hospital that was formerly on the street, with a £2 donation from every sale going directly to an NHS charity. And the non-alcoholic Marlborough Street is a fruity little jamtini.

For true Monopoly heads, there’ll also be a quick-playing card version of the game which you can blast through while sipping on a Whitehall – that’s a cherry and vanilla Old Fashioned served with a smoking cinnamon stick, inspired by Winston Churchill’s cabinet war rooms and fondness for a cigar

213-215 Tottenham Court Rd, W1T 7PS. From Aug 14.

