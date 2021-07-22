London
Two words, friends: Monopoly restaurant

Do not pass Go, head directly to The Top Hat

Leonie Cooper
Who doesn’t love a high-stakes game of Monopoly? A five-hour sesh of drama, sulking and family-friendly capitalism can make any evening fly by.

The game was invented in 1935, and it’s strange that it’s taken 86 years for someone to theme a whole restaurant around the concept of competitive landlording, but it’s finally happened – say ‘Free Parking!’ to The Top Hat.

Situated on Tottenham Court Road, it’s part of Monopoly Lifesized, a 4D immersive version of the game which takes place across huge human-sized boards. Serving ​​‘quintessentially British small plates’, The Top Hat will be bigging up ingredients from the British countryside and sea and highlighting hyper-local London produce. The launch menu ​​includes snack-sized fish and chips, pork belly with apple sauce, lamb skewers with mint sauce and a miniature rump steak roast dinner. 

Puddings will be delightfully trad: Sutton Farm Orchard crumble, lemonade meringue pie with whipped soured cream, and English strawberries and cream eton mess.

There will also be cocktails themed around the game’s properties. Massive bankers might want to go for The Mayfair Royal Sours, a Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut champagne syrup and Courvoisier VSOP cocktail garnished with a sugar £50 note. The Euston Road is a tribute to the NHS, inspired by the women’s hospital that was formerly on the street, with a £2 donation from every sale going directly to an NHS charity. And the non-alcoholic Marlborough Street is a fruity little jamtini.

For true Monopoly heads, there’ll also be a quick-playing card version of the game which you can blast through while sipping on a Whitehall – that’s a cherry and vanilla Old Fashioned served with a smoking cinnamon stick, inspired by Winston Churchill’s cabinet war rooms and fondness for a cigar

213-215 Tottenham Court Rd, W1T 7PS. From Aug 14.

