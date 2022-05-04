Billie Eilish, Grammy-winning sensation and climate change activist has announced her eco-event ‘Overheated’ happening alongside her ‘Happier Than Ever: The World Tour’ in June.

Across six days - June 10, 11, 12, 16, 25 and 26 - Overheated will bring together advocates for climate change and fans of Eilish as an opportunity to get involved in the race to save our floating sphere. This special event will focus on all things involving sustainability, how to make the music industry more ‘green’ and the benefits to eating a plant-based diet. So if you find you want to learn more about how to save the home that is our globe, or you just fancy fangirling over Eilish, try to get your hands on a ticket.

‘Overheated live’ not to be confused with the overall event ‘Overheated’, is a panel event taking place in indigo at The O2 on 10 June, featuring introductions by Billie Eilish, her brother, FINNEAS and a special keynote speaker to be announced.

Presale opened today, May 4 at 9am, with general sale opening on Friday, 6 May 2022 at 9am. Tickets will be priced at £40 for the first Overheated Live panel session or £65 for both sessions. All profits will be donated to charities Support + Feed and Reverb.

This six day event will feature panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing, and opportunities for the public to take climate action. This is your chance to get a little greener and maybe a teacher to others willing to learn.

To see all five days worth of planet saving fun click here https://www.imoverheated.com/.

Want more live music? Check out this Harry Styles news

Want to go to a festival revolving all things gin? Visit Junipalooza London