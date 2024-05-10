Billie Eilish is hosting immersive listening parties for her new album in London next week

The pop star is taking album promo to the next level with audio-visual previews of Hit Me Hard And Soft

Attention Billie stans! Ahead of the May 17 release of her highly anticipated third record Hit Me Hard And Soft, your fave popstar is taking immersive album promo to the next level. Eilish is hosting a series of one-night-only full-album listening parties that promise to utterly blow your wig off.

Next Thursday (May 16) and Friday (May 17), hundreds of Billie Eilish’s biggest Londoner fans will get first listen to the entire new record in an audio-visual spectacle at Coal Drops Yard’s Lightroom. The immersive venue will be transformed into a ‘vast and mysterious world’ created by Eilish to suit her new record’s ’diverse yet cohesive’ collection of tracks.

Lightroom’s cutting-edge projection mapping and soundsystem will apparently let fans experience Hit Me Hard And Soft exactly as Eilish intended – listened to gaplessly from beginning to end while being, well, hit both hard and soft by its daring sonic and lyrical twists and turns. In other words, expect these listening sessions to be a stunning sensory overload that’ll make you feel like you’ve temporarily been uploaded into Billie’s offbeat pop brain.

Image: Spotify / Billie Eilish

With multiple showings across next Thursday and Friday (May 16 and 17), a few hundred Eilish obsessives will get to attend each one-off spectacle ahead of the album drop. Agonisingly, the first batch of tickets went to Billie's top Spotify followers. But a number of spots have now been released to the general public for each of the 10 total shows running between 10am and 10pm on those two days.

Interested? You can get tickets for Billie Eilish’s London listening parties here.

