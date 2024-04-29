Billie Eilish has just announced six massive London shows in 2025 – here’s how to get tickets

The pop superstar’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour will come to the capital in summer 2025

London-based Billie Eilish fans, we’ve got mahoosive news. Not only has Billie announced a brand-new album of music, she has also today (April 29) revealed a vast multi-continent tour that, excitingly, will stop by London for several ginormous shows.

Billie will play six shows at London’s O2 Arena in summer 2025, as part of a tour spanning North America, Australia and Europe. She’s supporting her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which will released on May 17 2024.

The tour, appropriately, will be called Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. It’ll kick off in Canada in September 2024 and get around to the UK in July 2025. Want to get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Billie Eilish playing at London’s O2?

She’ll play six dates in the capital in 2025: July 10, 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale kicks off this Friday May 3 2024. You’ll be able to buy tickets on Billie Eilish’s official website here.

Is there a presale?

There are a few presales. On Tuesday April 30, American Express cardholders and O2 Priority customers can get early access.

There’s also another presale for fans that pre-order Eilish’s new record. Pre-order before 8am tomorrow (April 30) and you’ll receive an exclusive pre-sale ticket code by 10am.

Both presales start at 12pm BST, as noted on the official website. You can find out more about both here.

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices have not yet been confirmed, but we’ll update this page when we have further details. You can try TicketMaster.

On Eilish’s last UK tour, tickets were priced between £47 and £99, with most standing tickets costing £76. That should give you a decent idea of what prices to expect.

Can I go VIP?

Yep, you can do that through the official hospitality partner, Seat Unique. Packages get you things like premium seats, arrival via the hospitality entrance, premium dining options and other cool things. Find out more here.

Where else is Billie Eilish touring as part of her 2025 Europe and UK tour?

Billie will play loads of cities across the UK and Europe. In Europe, she’ll have shows in Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hannover, Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Prague, Krakow, Vienna, Bologna, Paris, Barcelona and Dublin.

In the UK, Eilish will play shows in Glasgow, London and Manchester. Find out more about getting tickets for the rest of her UK shows here.

