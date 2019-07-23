Are things heating up in the capital? Then take the edge off with a bevvy that’ll hit the spot about five times faster than a G&T and ten times quicker an ice-cold beer. These frozen cocktails served in London bars are frosty works of art so delicious, you’ll want to knock these back in one (brain freeze, be damned!). London now does frozen cocktails to suit all tastes. There's iced up takes on rosé and sparkling wine, flash grown up drinks that'll make you feel like an LA party girl in an '80s movie. Or if you fancy a bit of regression, go for the chilly drink from your childhood, but naughtier. We’re talking proper full on slushies (you know, icy, sugary bevvies churned in a dedicated machine) with an added kick of alcohol to heat up your night out while you cool down. These London bars and restaurants have transformed summer cocktail hour for the better (blue tongue optional).