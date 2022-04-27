London
Blackhorse Beer Mile
Photo: Blackhorse Beer Mile

Blackhorse Beer Mile officially becomes ‘a thing’ this Sunday

The E17 elite-tier booze spot is throwing a big party to celebrate

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
Craft beer heads in the city know that Blackhorse Lane is probably London’s most vital and exciting booze location. Signature, Exale, Beerblefish, Hackney, Wild Card and Truman’s all have massive taprooms there. It’s a fun place to have a drink (and do pub quizzes, eat pizza and all that other beer-adjacent stuff).

Well, this Sunday, all day from noon to midnight, the aforementioned breweries will be throwing a big old shindig, featuring exclusive beers, live music, street food and brewery tours. Entry is absolutely free.

The cause for all the celebrating? The official launch of the Blackhorse Beer Mile (aka the name that people have been using for the area, unofficially, for absolutely ages). But nice that it’s now legit! 

Blackhorse Lane, E17. 

Check it out: a new retro arcade bar is opening in Soho.

The Ukraine Freedom Orchestra is playing at the Proms this year.

