Calling all gamers and ravers. A new late-night drinking spot is launching in Soho next month, promising everything from themed video game cocktails to glow in the dark artwork.

NQ64, a neon-splattered bar with venues in the likes of Manchester, Liverpool, and Edinburgh, hopes to bring an adult twist to arcade-style gaming. Classic consoles will be on offer to play for free (as long as you buy a drink), as well as more than 30 original arcade games which require tokens – from Guitar Hero and Pac-Man to Dancing Stage and Mario Kart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NQ64 Manchester (@nq64mcr)

Weekly DJs will spin tunes into the late hours, and the bar will serve up craft beers and themed cocktails including a Crash Bandicoot-inspired ‘Aku Aku Fruit Punch’ and a Super Mario-inspired ‘Power Star Martini’. The spot is available for both walk-ins and bookings, and a private room for parties is also on offer.

NQ64 Soho will open in May on 53-54 Berwick St, W1F 8SP.

