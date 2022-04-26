London
Inside NQ64
Photograph: @nq64liverpool

On your marks, get set... fight! A retro arcade is coming to Soho

NQ64 is opening on Berwick Street in May

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Calling all gamers and ravers. A new late-night drinking spot is launching in Soho next month, promising everything from themed video game cocktails to glow in the dark artwork. 

NQ64, a neon-splattered bar with venues in the likes of Manchester, Liverpool, and Edinburgh, hopes to bring an adult twist to arcade-style gaming. Classic consoles will be on offer to play for free (as long as you buy a drink), as well as more than 30 original arcade games which require tokens – from Guitar Hero and Pac-Man to Dancing Stage and Mario Kart

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NQ64 Manchester (@nq64mcr)

Weekly DJs will spin tunes into the late hours, and the bar will serve up craft beers and themed cocktails including a Crash Bandicoot-inspired ‘Aku Aku Fruit Punch’ and a Super Mario-inspired ‘Power Star Martini’. The spot is available for both walk-ins and bookings, and a private room for parties is also on offer. 

NQ64 Soho will open in May on 53-54 Berwick St, W1F 8SP.

The best nights out in London this week.

London’s first queer museum is ready to welcome you at last.

