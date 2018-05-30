Blast off to Mars with Elon Musk on a nu rave rocket. Wait, what?

Rewind a decade back to 2007 and there’s something in the water. It’s clothed in lurid day-glo, it’s got some cheap drugs tucked into its leggings and its equally obsessed with sci-fi mysticism and getting fully messy on the dancefloor.

This, dear readers, was the short-lived blast of musical hedonism that came to be known as Nu Rave. Spearheaded by futuristic oddballs Klaxons and thrust into the spotlight when they won the Mercury Prize that year, it pinched equally from indie and electro and doused it all in glitter, picking up a roll call of space oddities along the way. From CSS to Late of the Pier, New Young Pony Club to Test Icicles, via the more established figures on its peripheries (Hot Chip, Justice et al), Nu Rave was a gloriously ridiculous explosion of spangled madness from start to finish.



Now, with this generation’s premier future thinker Elon Musk readying his SpaceX rockets for Mars, what better time to resurrect this most intergalactic of genres for one big hurrah?



That’s the thinking behind Escape to Atlantis to Interzone. Taking over The Garage on Saturday July 21st for an immersive night where you’ll be shipped off on an interactive Musk mission to Mars, all to the sweet sounds of nu rave’s finest, it’s a slightly bonkers club night that’s as out there as its musical heritage.



So dig out your best metallics, ditch the mundanities of the modern world for a night and strap in: things could get weird.



Tickets for Escape to Atlantis to Interzone are priced at £10 - £15 from here.

