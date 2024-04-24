Blood-covered cavalry horses are on the loose in central London

The horses were partaking in the Household Cavalry’s daily morning exercise on Horseguards Parade

In what might be one of our most apocalyptic-sounding headlines of 2024, five escaped Household Cavalry horses have been on the loose in central London this morning.

The horses were partaking in the Household Cavalry’s daily morning exercise on Horseguards Parade, Whitehall, when they threw off their riders, made up of the Lifeguards and Blues & Royals.

Videos of the horses, one blood-covered, surfaced online. The horses were spotted bolting through streets in Victoria and down to Aldwych, even getting as far as Tower Bridge.

Two horses have just been seen running down Aldwych in central London. One covered in blood. Filmed by @itvnews. pic.twitter.com/0M6A1bot6Q — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) April 24, 2024

The Telegraph reported that five people have been injured at three different locations. The ambulance service has been called to horse-related incidents at Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street.

In a statement, London Ambulance Service said:

‘We were called at 8.25am today (April 24) to reports of a person being thrown from a horse on Buckingham Palace Road, SW1W.

‘We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.

‘Our first paramedic was on the scene in five minutes.’

Just before 10.30am, the City of London police force said two of the horses were ‘contained’. An Army spokesperson has since confirmed that all horses have been recovered and returned.

Did you see that this Mayfair bar has launched a £220 cocktail?

Plus: a London fish and chips shop has been named the best in the UK.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.