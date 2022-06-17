London
Helmet Hair Salon, London, 15th June 2022
Photograph: Joe Pepler/PinPep

Blue Tit’s Portobello Road salon is offering to fix your helmet hair, for free

Are you a cyclist? Got terrible helmet hair? You’re in luck

Written by Alex Sims
Are you one of the hordes of Londoners that decided to buy a bike in lockdown 1.0? Along with turbo-toned calves, a new appreciation for lycra and an encyclopedic knowledge of London’s backstreets, unleashing your inner Bradley Wiggins may have also left you with another new and more unwelcome phenomenon; the daily affliction of helmet hair. 

If your two-wheeled commute through town is blighted by the scourge of flat follicles and tattered windswept ends, one London salon is here to help. Blue Tit has teamed up with Lime, the folks behind the bright green electric bikes and scooters, to offer the capital’s barnet-challenged cyclists free hair appointments where you’ll get tips and tricks on how to fix helmet hair on locks of all lengths and textures.

The free cuts are only available at Blue Tit’s Portobello Road branch, and you have to book in advance. You can either opt for a dry style session where someone will preen your flattened locks to perfection or get professional helmet hair prevention prep including a hands-on guide on how to perfect a slicked back, low ponytail or stream-lined braids that will slot right under a bike helmet. 

There’s a serious point to all of this though. Lime is encouraging people to wear helmets at all times while peddling down the capital’s busy roads after it found one in five bike and scooter riders choose not to wear a helmet out of fear of having a messy do.

If you’re preoccupied enough by what other people think of your hair that you’re willing to sacrifice your own safety for it, then have a cold hard look at yourself and book one of these appointments IMMEDIATELY.

Free haircuts are available at Blue Tit’s Portobello Road salon on Wednesday 22, 29 Jun and 6 Jul. Book in advance via Eventbrite. More info on Blue Tit here

On yer bike: 9 dreamy bike rides in and around London

Time Out has a new daily news letter and you should sign up immediately. 

  • Alex Sims Contributor

