Body Movements music festival is returning to London in July 2022

Here’s something to look forward to: Body Movements festival is returning to east London for a second dance music blow-out in 2022. A colossal celebration of queer community featuring LGBTQI+ clubbing collectives from around the country, this year's edition will take place on Saturday, July 30th, at the festival’s previous location in Hackney Wick.

Tickets and line-up information for this year’s event are yet to be announced, but if the last edition is anything to go by, it's going to be a good one (trust us, three of Time Out's editorial team can confirm the vibes were immaculate).

Last year, the sold-out day-time festival took over 16 canalside venues in Hackney Wick, turning the whole of Queens Yard into one, huge, technicolour-tinged party. More than 20 music collectives were involved, including Adonis, Queer House Party, Big Dyke Energy, Harpies and Pxssy Palace, and a stellar line-up of artists like Octo Octa, Saoirse, Giedon, Eris Drew, and Julianna Huxtable kept people dancing for hours on end. Once the festival finished, the fun continued with a huge host of after parties taking place in and around the area. Here's hoping 2022 is just as good.

Body Movements was crowned Time Out London's 'Best New Event' in our 2021 'Best of the City' awards for showing just how massive a contribution London's queer community makes to the city's culture.