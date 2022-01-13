London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A person in leather harness stands on a speaker above a crowd dancing
Photograph: Body Movements Festival

Body Movements music festival is returning to London in July 2022

The huge Hackney Wick party is a celebration of club culture and the queer community

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising
Here’s something to look forward to: Body Movements festival is returning to east London for a second dance music blow-out in 2022. A colossal celebration of queer community featuring LGBTQI+ clubbing collectives from around the country, this year's edition will take place on Saturday, July 30th, at the festival’s previous location in Hackney Wick. 
Tickets and line-up information for this year’s event are yet to be announced, but if the last edition is anything to go by, it's going to be a good one (trust us, three of Time Out's editorial team can confirm the vibes were immaculate). 
Last year, the sold-out day-time festival took over 16 canalside venues in Hackney Wick, turning the whole of Queens Yard into one, huge, technicolour-tinged party. More than 20 music collectives were involved, including Adonis, Queer House Party, Big Dyke Energy, Harpies and Pxssy Palace, and a stellar line-up of artists like Octo Octa, Saoirse, Giedon, Eris Drew, and Julianna Huxtable kept people dancing for hours on end. Once the festival finished, the fun continued with a huge host of after parties taking place in and around the area. Here's hoping 2022 is just as good. 
 
Body Movements was crowned Time Out London's ‘Best New Event’ in our 2021 ‘Best of the City’ awards for showing just how massive a contribution London’s queer community makes to the city’s culture.
Keep an eye on the Body Movements website and Instagram to stay up to date for when those prized tickets are released. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.