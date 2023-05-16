London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bold Tendencies
Bold Tendencies

Bold Tendencies, Peckham’s rooftop sculpture park, is reopening this week

Car park art at its best

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Since 2007, Bold Tendencies has been bringing art to a disused multi-storey car park in downtown Peckham, and this year it’s back and bigger than ever. From May 18 through to September, you’ll be able to catch all new sculptural commissions by big artists and rising stars, all themed around the concept of ‘crisis’, and all in the welcoming environment of a massive car park. 

There will be new works by word-twister Jenny Holzer and graphic artist and former Black Panther Emory Douglas alongside Abbas Zahedi, Sandra Poulson and Kahlil Robert Irving, tackling subjects including transphobia, the climate emergency and global anti-racist struggles. 

There’s an exciting live programme to accompany the art too, with highlights like a performance of Philip Glass organ music and pieces by Mahler, Holst and Shostakovich alongside loads of other experimental, avant garde works of dance, spoken word and contemporary music. There’s also a learning programme, workshops and the chance to watch rehearsals.
Bold Tendencies is continuing to cement its place in the London cultural calendar, and the better their programming gets, the more essential they become. Rooftops, art, music and cocktails, it must be summer.

Bold Tendencies opens on May 19. More details here

Want more art? Here are London’s top ten exhibitions.

Want art, but free? Here are London’s best free art shows.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.