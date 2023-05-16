Bold Tendencies, Peckham’s rooftop sculpture park, is reopening this week

Since 2007, Bold Tendencies has been bringing art to a disused multi-storey car park in downtown Peckham, and this year it’s back and bigger than ever. From May 18 through to September, you’ll be able to catch all new sculptural commissions by big artists and rising stars, all themed around the concept of ‘crisis’, and all in the welcoming environment of a massive car park.

There will be new works by word-twister Jenny Holzer and graphic artist and former Black Panther Emory Douglas alongside Abbas Zahedi, Sandra Poulson and Kahlil Robert Irving, tackling subjects including transphobia, the climate emergency and global anti-racist struggles.

There’s an exciting live programme to accompany the art too, with highlights like a performance of Philip Glass organ music and pieces by Mahler, Holst and Shostakovich alongside loads of other experimental, avant garde works of dance, spoken word and contemporary music. There’s also a learning programme, workshops and the chance to watch rehearsals.



Bold Tendencies is continuing to cement its place in the London cultural calendar, and the better their programming gets, the more essential they become. Rooftops, art, music and cocktails, it must be summer.

Bold Tendencies opens on May 19. More details here.

