Book now to see Danny Dyer, Martin Freeman and many more in Jamie Lloyd's epic West End Pinter season

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Thursday May 10 2018, 12:55pm

Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, David Suchet, Jane Horrocks, and Harold Pinter’s former protégée Danny Dyer will be amongst the constellation of stars gathering for super-director Jamie Lloyd’s massively ambitious new season at – where else? – the Harold Pinter Theatre.
The Pinter at the Pinter seasons gathers together all of Pinter’s one-act plays for an epic September to October run, with a top flight cast of directors - Lloyd, Lia Williams, Lyndsey Turner, Patrick Marber - tackling works by Pinter running from a few minutes to 40 or so.
Though there are some famous works in there - ‘The Dumb Waiter’, ‘Moonlight’ - many of these plays by the menacing, cryptic Pinter - arguably the greatest British playwright after Shakespeare – are almost never seen, and you would, to be frank, be a proper mug to pass up this chance. 
See schedule below: most bills run in rep with another bill.
Sep 6-Oct 20 – 'One for the Road'/‘The New World Order’/‘Mountain Language’ (dir Jamie Lloyd) and ‘Ashes to Ashes’ (dir Lia Williams)
Sep 13-Oct 20 – ‘The Lover’/‘The Collection’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starringDavid Suchet and John Macmillan)
Oct 25-Dec 8 – ‘Landscape’/‘A Kind of Alaska’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starring Tamsin Greig)
Nov 1-Dec 8 – ‘Moonlight’ (dir Lyndsey Turner) and ‘Night School’ (dir Ed Stambollouian)
Dec 13-Jan 26 – ‘The Room’/‘Family Voices’/‘Victoria Station’ (dir Patrick Marber)
Dec 20-Jan 26 – ‘Party Time’/‘Celebration’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starring Ron Cook, Celia Imrie, Tracy Ann Oberman and Abraham Popoola)
Jan 31-Feb 23 – ‘A Slight Ache’/‘The Dumb Waiter’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starring Martin Freeman and Danny Dyer)
Tickets to all shows are on sale now
Staff writer
By Andrzej Lukowski 168 Posts

Andrzej Lukowski believes the three greatest American tragedians of the 20th century are Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill and Bruce Springsteen. You can follow him on Twitter @MrLukowski.

