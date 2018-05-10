Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, David Suchet, Jane Horrocks, and Harold Pinter’s former protégée Danny Dyer will be amongst the constellation of stars gathering for super-director Jamie Lloyd’s massively ambitious new season at – where else? – the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The Pinter at the Pinter seasons gathers together all of Pinter’s one-act plays for an epic September to October run, with a top flight cast of directors - Lloyd, Lia Williams, Lyndsey Turner, Patrick Marber - tackling works by Pinter running from a few minutes to 40 or so.

Though there are some famous works in there - ‘The Dumb Waiter’, ‘Moonlight’ - many of these plays by the menacing, cryptic Pinter - arguably the greatest British playwright after Shakespeare – are almost never seen, and you would, to be frank, be a proper mug to pass up this chance.

See schedule below: most bills run in rep with another bill.

Sep 6-Oct 20 – 'One for the Road'/‘The New World Order’/‘Mountain Language’ (dir Jamie Lloyd) and ‘Ashes to Ashes’ (dir Lia Williams)

Sep 13-Oct 20 – ‘The Lover’/‘The Collection’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starring David Suchet and John Macmillan)

Oct 25-Dec 8 – ‘Landscape’/‘A Kind of Alaska’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starring Tamsin Greig)

Nov 1-Dec 8 – ‘Moonlight’ (dir Lyndsey Turner) and ‘Night School’ (dir Ed Stambollouian)

Dec 13-Jan 26 – ‘The Room’/‘Family Voices’/‘Victoria Station’ (dir Patrick Marber)

Dec 20-Jan 26 – ‘Party Time’/‘Celebration’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starring Ron Cook, Celia Imrie, Tracy Ann Oberman and Abraham Popoola)

Jan 31-Feb 23 – ‘A Slight Ache’/‘The Dumb Waiter’ (dir Jamie Lloyd, starring Martin Freeman and Danny Dyer)

