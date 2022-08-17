London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Boris and Carrie Johnson
Photograph: Getty Images / Daniel Leal

Boris Johnson is looking to move to south London when he leaves No 10

BoJo and his missus are after a family home in chichi Dulwich Village

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

South-east London, it’s party time! There are reports that outgoing Tory PM Boris Johnson is eyeing up a new forever home in Dulwich Village. If so, he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow Tory PM Margaret Thatcher, who moved into her Barratt Home in the ‘leafy suburb’ after leaving Downing Street in 1990. 

Apparently, Johnson and Johnson have a budget of £3 million for their new SE family home. Ironically, they have recently put another south London family home – in Camberwell – on the market for £1.6m

The Sun newspaper reported the plan (describing Dulwich Village as ‘trendy’, so they’ve clearly never been there), with a source saying: ‘Carrie and Boris are looking for somewhere they can put down roots away from the glare of central London. Now they have Wilfred and Romy, a family home with a large garden is a must. That’s exactly what Dulwich can offer.’

Dulwich Picture Gallery
Dulwich Picture Gallery | Photograph: Agnese Sanvito

Johnson officially moved out of 10 Downing Street this week. There wasn’t a stick of John Lewis furniture in sight when the man-with-a-van showed up to collect his and Carrie’s belongings. The couple were only allowed to take fittings that they’d paid for themselves, and there’s no update on the current whereabouts of the gold wallpaper.

If Johnson does move to Dulwich Village, the Old Etonian will enjoy the proximity of another of the capital’s fanciest public schools, plus parks, woods, a famous local football team, great transport links and this country’s first-ever purpose-built public art space, Dulwich Picture Gallery. Could do a lot worse. Certainly less glare.

BoJo’s £1.6m Camberwell home has officially hit the market.

There’s a crowdfunder to stop the Oxford Street M&S from being demolished.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.