South-east London, it’s party time! There are reports that outgoing Tory PM Boris Johnson is eyeing up a new forever home in Dulwich Village. If so, he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow Tory PM Margaret Thatcher, who moved into her Barratt Home in the ‘leafy suburb’ after leaving Downing Street in 1990.

Apparently, Johnson and Johnson have a budget of £3 million for their new SE family home. Ironically, they have recently put another south London family home – in Camberwell – on the market for £1.6m.

The Sun newspaper reported the plan (describing Dulwich Village as ‘trendy’, so they’ve clearly never been there), with a source saying: ‘Carrie and Boris are looking for somewhere they can put down roots away from the glare of central London. Now they have Wilfred and Romy, a family home with a large garden is a must. That’s exactly what Dulwich can offer.’

Dulwich Picture Gallery | Photograph: Agnese Sanvito

Johnson officially moved out of 10 Downing Street this week. There wasn’t a stick of John Lewis furniture in sight when the man-with-a-van showed up to collect his and Carrie’s belongings. The couple were only allowed to take fittings that they’d paid for themselves, and there’s no update on the current whereabouts of the gold wallpaper.

If Johnson does move to Dulwich Village, the Old Etonian will enjoy the proximity of another of the capital’s fanciest public schools, plus parks, woods, a famous local football team, great transport links and this country’s first-ever purpose-built public art space, Dulwich Picture Gallery. Could do a lot worse. Certainly less glare.

