bread ahead at borough market food
Photo: Borough Market

Borough Market is opening on Sundays from this weekend

You can now get your fix of fine food seven days a week

Sarah C
It’s a London institution – and a tasty, tasty one at that – and for the first time since 1998, when it started selling directly to the public, Borough Market will be opening on Sundays. You’ll be able to pick up ingredients for a Sunday roast, or do your weekly grocery shop, from more than 50 traders, including favourites like The Ginger Pig, Bread Ahead, Borough Wines and Heritage Cheese. But don’t arrive hungry. Only the produce stalls will be open; there won’t be any street food to graze on.

Darren Henaghan, managing director of Borough Market, said: ‘Extending our trading from six to seven days per week is a historic move for Borough Market. We wanted to give our customers more choice on when to visit us [and create an] atmosphere where expert traders and producers provide advice and share stories with shoppers who love food.’

The market will be open from 10am to 2pm every Sunday starting from June 27. You can find out more here or in Borough on Sunday, a free newspaper that will be given out in the area.

If you’re after grub to eat straight away, check out London’s best street-food markets.

And here are more Sunday markets in London.

    Latest news

