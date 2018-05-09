London’s best street food markets and food halls
Find street eats at every corner with this list of London's best markets and halls for grub on the go
You can barely swing a tote bag without hitting an artisanal street food stall or provenance-first farmers market in London these days. They’re everywhere. To make traversing them a bit easier, we’ve collated food-focussed markets and food halls old and new (that is, where ready-to-eat food is available) into the city best and the still-notable rest. Whether it’s a quick coffee, lunch-on-the-go or a perch down dinner you’re after, you’ll find it here.
We're not picking favourites, but Soho's vegan market, every Saturday at Rupert Street, looks pretty great. Check out our video below:
London's best street food markets and food halls
Bang Bang Oriental
Meet Bang Bang Oriental: a gargantuan pan-Asian food court… in Colindale! Yes, Colindale. The long journey might be a turn-off, but this is the largest food hall of its kind in Europe, with 27 individual kiosks offering a whole range of oriental cuisines and seating for up to 450 people. The vast space also hosts Chinese beauty parlours, a community dance rehearsal studio and the 300-cover flagship Golden Dragon restaurant. Don’t know where to start? Here’s our list of five things to eat at Bang Bang Oriental, from dim sum platters to fried intestine. Well worth a trip out to Zone 4.
Monday-Thursday, noon-10pm; Friday-Saturday, 11.30am-10.30pm; Sunday, 11.30am-9.30pm
Berwick Street Market
A bastion of ‘old Soho’, Berwick Street Market is a vibey strip dotted with shouty fruit-sellers, florists and fabric merchants in among the foodie offerings. Snaking lunchtime queues are a daily sight, with local workers hankering for jam-packed falafel wraps, riffed up salads, Greek souvlaki, old-school sarnies and modish puds. There’s no seating, but Soho’s swell for wandering. Ever in danger of gentrification, this market’s a slice of trad London to treasure.
Monday-Saturday, 8am until 6pm
Boxpark Shoreditch
Shoreditch can be a bit of a raucous hellhole on weekends, but Boxpark – a shipping container complex next to the Overground station – is worth braving the boozy throngs for. Cram into one of the teeny units to scoff fare from small traders, from decadent duck burgers and Greek skewers to vegan fast food and pearl teas. It’s been open for half a decade now, making it an old hand on the street food scene. Doesn’t time fly?
Monday-Saturday, 8am-11pm; Sunday 10am-10pm
Brixton Village and Granville Arcade
You can’t move in Brixton for fab food spots these days – and Brixton Village (aka, the old Granville Arcade, located down Coldharbour Lane) is a gastro ground-zero of sorts. Its strengths lie in its whatever-ya-fancy variety. Superlative BBQ? Got it. Japanese okonomiyaki pancakes? Sure! Unfinishably gigantic plates of home-style Colombian cooking? Si señor! The vibe’s a little more refined and less yuppified than nearby Pop Brixton, too.
Daily, 8am-11.30pm
Brockley Market
Venue says: “Award-winning weekly Saturday food market supporting local producers and traders; breakfasts, brunches, lunches and a whole lot more.”
South London’s finest is a Saturday morning staple. Stylish SE4 locals mill around, stocking up on succulents and farm produce while snaffling down artisanal coffee, imported wines and fine street food. It’s long been a trendsetter: foraging heroes Mike + Ollie and cult burger faves Mother Flipper started out here, and still ply their trade on a weekly basis. Queues can be lengthy – and seating’s limited to a few benches – but everything here is worth the wait.
Saturday, 10am-2pm
Camberwell Market
SE5’s transformation from grimy transport deadzone to bona-fide foodie haven continues apace, bolstered by the teeny gem that is Camberwell Market. Its location on the Green gives it a fêtey feel (there are used book and vintage thread stalls, and the Salvation Army band have been known to parp up), but the food is anything but amateur: think grilled-cheese sarnies, Japanese soul food, Malaysian home cooking and mega mac’n’cheese.
Sunday, 11am-5pm
Dinerama
Street Feast’s Shoreditch base is a tastemaking street-food hub, having chucked up folks such as Smokestak, Breddos Tacos and Farang. It does a roaring good trade from Wednesday to Saturday, dishing up a mish-mash of global fare (from pizza and steamed dumplings to chargrilled seafood and vegan Mexican classics) alongside punchy drinks in such subtly named spots as FünkenPümper and German Sex Dungeon. Dinerama may be housed in a former bullion truck depot, but the vibe is strictly ‘party’. Not a quiet night out then, but a delicious one.
Wednesday-Saturday, 5pm-late. Entry is free before 7pm, £3 after
Feast Bar & Kitchen
Venue says: “Your neighbourhood bar and kitchen from the team behind the Pergola venues. Eat, drink, eat-in or take-away. Book now!”
Brought to you by the guys behind Pergola, this den of deliciousness is housed in part of the old BBC Television Centre, but now feeds and waters up to 350 fun-loving peeps at a time in a cleverly designed inside/outside space – think alfresco vibes in a plant-filled space, but under one massive year-round roof. Currently, the cooking is in the hands of comfort-food kings Morty & Bob’s, famous for their burgers, wholesome salads, grilled cheese sandwiches and potent bloody marys.
Monday-Friday, noon-late
Feast Canteen
On the ground floor of Hammersmith’s Kings Mall, this 350-seater spot from the people behind Pergola and the Feast Bar & Kitchen is a reinvention of the ‘canteen’ concept for twenty-first-century Londoners. Expect a rotating line-up of five street-food traders, including such hot tickets as Breddos Tacos, SIN (Salvation in Noodles) and Sinchow (famous for its kooky riffs on the rice-paper roll), with Other Side Fried and other acts waiting in the wings. Eat in, take out or plump for home delivery – it’s all there.
Monday-Sunday, 11am-8pm
Flat Iron Square
This snazzy food court and bar/venue, sprawled through a few Borough railway arches, may look a tad sheeny, but don’t be fooled: this is keenly curated stuff. Fab fare – from manti dumplings to ramen, Levantine bits and tip-top toasties – can be scoffed in the midst of the indoor crowds, or on outdoor tables under heaters (there are a couple of sit-in restaurants too). FYI: one of the guys behind it is Jon Spiteri, king of London maître d’s and a co-founder of St John. Respect.
Daily, check www.flatironsquare.co.uk for opening times of individual stalls.
More street food markets and food halls in London
Baker Street Market
An artisan and street-food market from Startisans, on the second Wednesday of every month.
Borough Market
The best-known market in London and a foodie institution unto itself. The main market operates Thursday-Saturday, with a lighter version the rest of the week.
Boxpark Croydon
A sprawling sister site to Boxpark Shoreditch, in – you guessed it – deepest Croydon.
Brick Lane Market
A heaving, tourist-heavy Sunday market with a decent ready-to-eat offering.
Brixton Market Row
B’town’s original indoor market, and the place that gave us Franco Manca numero uno.
Broadgate Market
An artisan and street-food market from Startisans, every other Tuesday lunchtime.
Broadway Market
A crowded and buzzy parade of a Saturday market near London Fields, with fresh farm produce and ready-to-eat bites.
Cabbages & Frocks Market
Held in the cobbled yard of St Marylebone Parish Church, this market was started by food-loving fashionista Angela Cash. Open every Saturday.
Chapel Market
Chapel Market has no airs and graces despite the Islington area that surrounds it having shot up in desirability over the past decade.
Chatsworth Road Market
A bustling Sunday market with an array of street food, produce and crafty bits’n’pieces.
