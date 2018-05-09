London’s best street food markets and food halls

You can barely swing a tote bag without hitting an artisanal street food stall or provenance-first farmers market in London these days. They’re everywhere. To make traversing them a bit easier, we’ve collated food-focussed markets and food halls old and new (that is, where ready-to-eat food is available) into the city best and the still-notable rest. Whether it’s a quick coffee, lunch-on-the-go or a perch down dinner you’re after, you’ll find it here.

We're not picking favourites, but Soho's vegan market, every Saturday at Rupert Street, looks pretty great. Check out our video below: