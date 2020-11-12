Borough Market is producing its own awesome Christmas hampers

Hard to imagine London without the fancy food mecca that is Borough Market, isn't it? All of that premium olive oil. Little cheeses with big price tags. That amazing spice stall that stocks 57 varieties of salt. The roast meat and apple sauce spot. Legendary place.

Those ingenious Borough Market traders, who have managed to stay open for takeaways during lockdown, are pulling out all the stops for Christmas. They’ve banded together like The Avengers to create a range of excellent festive hampers that, for our money, are some of the very best in London right now. Ranging from a very charming mulled-wine set, all the way to a 75-quid luxury option, each one contains the crème de la crème of Borough’s produce.

Photograph: Borough Market

‘It is a really tight-knit community at Borough Market, particularly at the moment!’ says Daniel Frost of distribution partner company Good Sixty. ‘The traders really bought into it – each of them offering something different and combining their produce to put together a package of complementary products that created something that they couldn't each offer on their own.’

Still require a sweetener? Are you that person? Enter the code TIMEOUT at checkout and you’ll get free delivery on the hampers. Truly a Christmas miracle.

Order your Borough Market hamper here.

