Borough Market has stayed open to the public since it returned in April, and has remained a popular destination for funny-looking fruit and veg, global grab-and-go street food and a bit of a wander – that’s despite 2020’s drop in tourism. Turns out, us Londoners bloody love it too! If you’re tempted by a visit this Christmas but don’t fancy facing the socially distanced queues, you can have a taste of the market without even leaving the house thanks to the launch of Christmas at Borough – a three-day festival taking place online.

Christmas at Borough will run from Wednesdays to Fridays throughout December and will feature live-streamed cooking tutorials where you can learn to make anything from Ukrainian stuffed spelt dumplings to caramelised onion and squash mac ’n’ cheese – the cute bit is that you can order all the ingredients for delivery from the market ready to cook along at home. The virtual festival will also welcome back masterclasses from Bread Ahead, which were a huge success in Lockdown 1. And along with those tutorials, the market will be streaming chef Q&As starring the likes of Gizzi Erskine, Calum Franklin and Anna Jones.

Don’t worry, if it’s more about the physical experience of meandering around the market for you, Borough will be open in the run-up to Christmas, with extended shopping hours. It’ll be staying open late every Thursday and Friday (until 9pm) for those last-minute panic buys – totally unrelated to the toilet-paper-related dashes of earlier in the year. Or you can order from London’s food mecca for delivery, nationwide.

Christmas at Borough starts streaming on Wed Dec 2. Find out how to tune in here.

Can’t be bothered with the cooking? Order one of Borough Market’s awesome Christmas hampers instead.

Selfridges is hosting an open-air Christmas market filled with street food.