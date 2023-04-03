Bottoms up! Noble Rot is opening its third London restaurant this week

In vino veritas, they say, and have we got some veritas for you. The truth is that on Thursday April 6, Noble Rot – that much-respected purveyor of lovely wine and heavenly food – will be opening its third London restaurant.

Joining the OG Lamb’s Conduit Street branch in Bloomsbury, and its second spot on Greek Street in Soho, the newest Rot will be in fancy Mayfair. You’ll find it tucked away on Trebeck St among the ultra-atmospheric alleyways of Shepherd Market, in a space that was previously home to French restaurant Le Boudin Blanc. Saucy Shepherd Market is notorious for once being home to London's red light district, but has cleaned itself up these days, and is home to a fleet of fancy restaurants including Kitty Fisher’s, which is named after an eighteenth-century courtesan who once was an habituée of these streets.

The new Mayfair menu comes from head chef Adam Wood and exec chef Stephen Harris (he of Michelin-starred pub The Sportsman), and the theme is ‘indulgence’ (which naturally befits such a posh area as Mayfair), with dishes such as warm smoked eel, baked potato and Avruga caviar, sea bream and oyster tartare, and whole roast duck with Chambertin sauce and potato and cep gratin. Gout o’clock!

Like the other two Noble Rots there’ll be an extremely good-value set lunch – read all about the Bloomsbury one here – and loads of bloody wine.

Make ours a Viognier.

5 Trebeck St, W1J 7LT

