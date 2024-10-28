He’s not just a karma chameleon, he’s an arts chameleon too. As well as being one of the biggest pop stars of the 1980s, Boy George is also a visual artist, and his latest collection of artworks includes portraits of some very famous musicians.

Boy George has had exhibitions of his paintings before, many of which celebrate underground, unknown heroes from the 1980s club scene. But in this his first collection of limited edition prints, he’s going big instead, and pressing some very populist buttons. There are no unknowns here: the four figures depicted are David Bowie, Prince, Madonna and Boy George himself. All are rendered in bright colours with thick, bold lines. It’s very pop art, very simple.

The idea behind the collection is apparently to explore how different figures have dealt with fame. Boy George says: ‘Bowie fame, Madonna fame, Prince fame, my fame – they’re each unique. We all managed it completely differently because there is no “right way” to do it.’ Very relatable.

Anyway, each work is available as print editions of 195, being sold at a bargain basement price of £1,950 each.

Boy George, ‘Fame’ is on view at Castles Fine Art, various locations nationwide. More details here.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.