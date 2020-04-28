Are you even in lockdown if you haven’t attempted to make bread? Hard to say at this point. Whether you’re a total novice or you’ve become a pro over the last few weeks, Bread Ahead has launched a free e-book which will help you improve your sourdough skills.

The book, ‘7 Days of Sourdough’, includes recipes for a sourdough starter and a no-knead sourdough, as well as things to do with your loafy creation, such as cheese toasties, bruschetta and croutons.

The e-book is free to download but Bread Ahead is encouraging people to make a £5 donation to Meals for the NHS, the charity which is helping provide food for NHS staff during this time.

Bread Ahead has so far raised more than £8,000 for the cause. You can find out more and donate here.

