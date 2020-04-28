Gloria is now doing takeaway and its Big Lasagna is on the menu

Thank God for Gloria. Not only has the purveyor of extremely extra Italian cuisine revealed the recipe for its massive lemon meringue pie, it’s announced it’s going to do takeaway via its website.

The plan is a click-and-collect, deli-style operation. On the menu? Showstoppers like the teeteringly tall Big Lasagna (it’s so big that that’s its actual name), gnocchi cacio e pepe, burrata with pesto heart and massive pizzas – plus tiramisu so good you’ll want to dive into it.

You’ll also be able grab fresh produce from the restaurant’s suppliers. Think parma ham, parmigiano DOP 24 months, olive oil, flour and yeast, as well as wine and homemade cocktails. It’s even doing DIY pasta kits for those who want to chow down on extremely good Italian food and still feel like they’re the boss of their kitchen.

Put simply, Gloria’s got an agenda and that agenda is to have all Londoners defeated by the biggest carb coma of their lives. Wake us up when this is all over, eh?

