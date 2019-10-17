Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Brian May is putting on a weird exhibition of demonic Victorian images for Halloween
By Angela Hui Posted: Thursday October 17 2019, 4:58pm

Photograph: Yves Salmon

Rock legend Brian May’s one-day Halloween photo exhibition is opening in Soho soon, featuring his own collection of stereoscopic skeleton photographs. Here’s everything you need to know...

What’s all this?

Queen guitarist Brian May is bringing a one-day exhibition of demonic scenes to the Century Club. It’s mostly made up of ‘Diableries’ images – stereoscopic three-dimensional photographs of carousing skeletons and devils from the nineteenth century.

So, what exactly is stereoscopy?

Stereoscopy is the original virtual reality. A stereoscope is a bit like a pair of binoculars that create an illusion of 3D by using two offset images side by side.

But… why is Brian May involved?

Well, he does have one of the largest collections of Victorian stereographic photographs in the world, with a whopping 100,000 in his archive.

Will I see a little silhouetto of a man?

Probably. Lots of those rare, spooky skeleton shots will be blown up for the wall displays and you can have a go on Brian May’s stereoscopic viewer, Owl, which he designed.

Will he do the fandango?

Brian May has not yet expressed any desire to do the fandango. Soho’s Century Club will be transformed into a gothic Victorian crypt, and the skull guitar from Queen’s ‘It’s a Hard Life’ video will be on public display for the first time. Bring the popcorn, because there’s also a 3D screening of the ‘Diableries’ film, ‘One Night in Hell’. And it’s all free. Magnifico-o-o-o-o.

Soho’s Century Club. Tube: Leicester Square. Mon Oct 28. 11am-4pm. Find out more here.

