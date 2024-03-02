It’s the biggest night of the year for British music. And where else (apart from maybe Chiltern Firehouse) are you going to see Dua Lipa, Kylie and Roman Kemp all dressed up to the nines in one place?

Like the Grammy’s earlier in February, women are the champions of this year’s Brits; former Time Out cover star and famous Londoner Raye was named songwriter of the year earlier this week, and broke records as the musician to receive the most Brit nominations in a single year.

We also got to see the UK’s unofficial royals Stormzy and Maya Jama on the red carpet together, and a Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding reunion, which proves once and for all that we are, actually, back in 2014. It’s enough to make us rock platform trainers and cover ourselves in Dream Matte Mousse.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Brits without plenty of weird things going on too. This was the stage from which Madonna fell not once but twice in one performance, where Geri Halliwell rocked her Union Jack dress for the very first time, and where Jarvis Cocker mooned the whole country during Michael Jackson’s ‘Earth Song’. So let’s see how this year’s awards stack up, shall we?

Surprising things that happened at Brit Awards 2024

1. Lady Di rising from the dead

Obsessed with Mother Diane reading her script off the back of that board #BRITs #BritAwards pic.twitter.com/6g5jmaB1fj — Alex (@alexr_241) March 2, 2024

2. Dua Lipa defying gravity

how is Dua Lipa making people fly? pic.twitter.com/axtBPGLPWh — 𝓁𝑒𝓋🏁~ fan (@levdua) March 2, 2024

3. Raye’s grandma making us all cry

4. CMAT mooning in true Brits fashion

cmat serving bum at the brits is my fav thing ever — beth ౨ৎ ₊˚⊹ (@threewvlls) March 2, 2024

5. Bimini cheersing for us all